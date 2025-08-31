F1 World Championship points after 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri has extended his lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship following the Dutch Grand Prix.

Piastri opens up F1 points lead

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team7309
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team5275
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2205
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1184
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0151
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0109
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team064
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing064
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber037
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team037
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team032
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team030
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team028
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team020
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team020
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team016
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing016
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber014
19Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing012
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Oscar Piastri is 34 points ahead of McLaren F1 teammate Lando Norris following an action-packed race at Zandvoort. 

The Australian was on course to take the victory from pole position, with teammate Norris just behind him. However, Norris was forced out of the race in the closing laps due to an engine-related issue.

This promoted Max Verstappen to second, finishing ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who scored his maiden F1 podium.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team12584
2Scuderia Ferrari HP0260
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1248
4Oracle Red Bull Racing2214
5Atlassian Williams Racing080
6Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team062
7Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team060
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber051
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team044
10BWT Alpine F1 Team020

McLaren have an enormous 324-point lead over Ferrari in the race for this year's constructors' championship. Mercedes and Red Bull have closed in on Ferrari following the Italian team's double DNF at Zandvoort.

Aston Martin are up to sixth, just two points ahead of Racing Bulls.

Alpine remain cut adrift at the bottom of the constructors' championship on 20 points.

