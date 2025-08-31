F1 World Championship points after 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri has extended his lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship following the Dutch Grand Prix.

Piastri opens up F1 points lead

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 309 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 275 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 205 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 184 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 151 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 109 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 64 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 64 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 37 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 37 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 32 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 30 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 28 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 20 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 16 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 16 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 14 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 12 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Oscar Piastri is 34 points ahead of McLaren F1 teammate Lando Norris following an action-packed race at Zandvoort.

The Australian was on course to take the victory from pole position, with teammate Norris just behind him. However, Norris was forced out of the race in the closing laps due to an engine-related issue.

This promoted Max Verstappen to second, finishing ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who scored his maiden F1 podium.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 12 584 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 260 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 248 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 214 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 80 6 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 62 7 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 60 8 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 51 9 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 44 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20

McLaren have an enormous 324-point lead over Ferrari in the race for this year's constructors' championship. Mercedes and Red Bull have closed in on Ferrari following the Italian team's double DNF at Zandvoort.

Aston Martin are up to sixth, just two points ahead of Racing Bulls.

Alpine remain cut adrift at the bottom of the constructors' championship on 20 points.