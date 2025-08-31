2025 F1 Dutch GP GP - Race Results: Oscar Piastri wins, Lando Norris DNFs

Full results from the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri wins 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix as McLaren teammate Lando Norris retires. 

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team72 laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+ 1.2s
3Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+3.2s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+5.6s
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+6.3s
6Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+9.0s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+9.4s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+11.7s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+13.5s
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+14.0s
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+14.5s
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+17.0s
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+17.3s
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+19.7s
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+21.5s
16Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+22.0s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+23.6s
DNFLando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team65 laps
DNFCharles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP53 laps
DNFLewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP23 laps

Piastri controlled the race throughout and resisted late pressure from Max Verstappen to claim his seventh victory of the season and extend his championship lead to 34 points over Norris, who suffered a devastating blow to his title hopes. 

Two Safety Car periods appeared to have brought Norris into contention to fight Piastri for the lead but a suspected oil leak on Lap 65 forced the Briton out of the race, promoting Verstappen up to second to the delight of his home crowd. 

Despite running on hard tyres compared to Verstappen's much grippier softs, Piastri was able to keep the Red Bull driver at bay in the closing stages to seal a decisive victory. 

Isack Hadjar inherited the final spot on the podium to claim both his maiden F1 rostrum appearance and best result in what has been a hugely impressive rookie season for the Racing Bulls driver.

George Russell took fourth for Mercedes ahead of Alex Albon's Williams and Oliver Bearman, who impressively recovered from the pitlane to take a superb sixth for Haas. 

Lance Stroll also rose from the back to finish seventh ahead of Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso, while Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon completed the top-10 for Red Bull and Haas respectively. 

Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing debut season with Ferrari continued as he crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion’s race ended on Lap 23 when he hit a damp patch at Turn 3 and slid off into the barriers.

Teammate Charles Leclerc also retired from a nightmare race for Ferrari after a collision with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli at Turn 3. 

Leclerc also faces a post-race investigation for a separate clash with Russell. 

Penultimate Dutch GP  

The home race for Verstappen, which features vast swathes of fans wearing the Dutchman’s orange, has been dominated by the Red Bull driver since it returned to the F1 calendar.

Verstappen has won at Zandvoort three times since it returned although Norris was on the top step of the podium a year ago, which signalled McLaren rising above Red Bull.

Zandvoort will remain on the F1 calendar in 2026 which could be the last time that Verstappen ever races at his home track.

Promoters of the Dutch Grand Prix have opted not to continue after next year, meaning the race has an uncertain long-term future.

Verstappen will return next year wearing Red Bull colours after much debate about his future next season.

The final race at Zandvoort - for now, at least - will come with the F1 2026 regulations which means the grid order next year could be significantly re-jigged.

This season, 15 of 24 rounds have now been completed.

Next up is the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza next weekend.

Flyaway rounds then begin, with Azerbaijan, Singapore, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi the final stops to decide the F1 drivers’ champion.

