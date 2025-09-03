Finger pointed at Red Bull’s next F1 driver, he’s “good under pressure”

All signs seem to be pointing in the same direction for Red Bull’s next F1 driver.

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar stole the show at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix with a brilliant drive to the podium.

His celebrations were not ruined despite breaking the trophy that he received.

Hadjar’s rookie season peaked at Zandvoort having begun his F1 adventure by crashing out of the formation lap at his first race. He was consoled by Lewis Hamilton’s father afterwards in Australia.

Now, the consensus is that he will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season.

“I am ready for anything,” Hadjar replied to Sky Sports when asked about a promotion from the sister team.

Jacques Villeneuve said: “He seems to be good under pressure, and he is young. He is a rookie, he doesn’t have much experience even through the smaller categories.

“He has progressed quickly through the ranks. When he gets a beating, he stands up even stronger. So he seems to be the real deal.

“I think he’s already in the big car next year, they are just waiting to announce when.”

Isack Hadjar 'having incredible season'

Hadjar's only mishap was breaking his trophy

Bernie Collins said: “He is having an incredible season.

“He did exactly what he needed to do. He knew it would be a hard fight with Charles Leclerc. He seemed to have done his research overnight, what does he need to do to keep [Leclerc] behind? Can he hold on?

“Very, very good race to make sure he was in the best possible position. He benefitted from Lando Norris but he was in position to make sure he benefitted the most.”

Naomi Schiff added: “This weekend started poorly for him with belt issues and a PU issue.

“He has pressure from Russell and Leclerc, while not being allowed to put pressure on Max. There were a few times he was within DRS but I felt he was managing that gap. I am not sure if he’s allowed to pass the sister team.”

Hadjar’s brilliant race at Zandvoort is in stark contrast to Yuki Tsunoda’s struggles.

Tsunoda scored points at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix, the first time he has done so in eight rounds.

But the pendulum is swinging in Hadjar’s favour at the team who are notoriously ruthless with their driver decisions.

Liam Lawson and Tsunoda have both struggled alongside Verstappen this season, since Sergio Perez was ditched.