Oscar Piastri joins exclusive F1 club after first career ‘grand slam’ at Dutch GP

Oscar Piastri scored the first ‘grand slam’ of his F1 career at the Dutch Grand Prix, joining an exclusive group of drivers.

Piastri clinched a decisive victory at Zandvoort on Sunday, extending his F1 championship lead to 34 points.

The Australian is now the heavy favourite to win his first F1 title - and become McLaren’s first world champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Piastri took pole position, victory, fastest lap and led every lap.

This means Piastri claimed the first ‘grand slam’ or ‘grand chelem’ of his F1 career.

Only a select few drivers have achieved that during their F1 career.

What is a ‘grand slam’ in F1?

A grand slam in F1 is achieved by a driver who wins a grand prix from pole position.

They must lead every lap of the race and set the fastest lap.

How many F1 drivers have achieved a ‘grand slam’?

25 drivers have achieved a ‘grand slam’ in F1 over the years.

Which F1 driver has achieved the most ‘grand slams’?

Jim Clark achieved eight between 1962 and 1965, all driving for Lotus

Which current F1 drivers have scored a ‘grand slam’?

Hamilton has scored six. His first came for Mercedes at the 2014 Malaysian Grand Prix. Hamilton’s most recent one was at the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has five to his name. Verstappen first achieved one at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix during his maiden F1 title-winning campaign.

Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and now Piastri have one.

Alonso scored his ‘grand slam’ at the 2010 Singapore Grand Prix at Ferrari.

Leclerc dominated the 2022 Australian Grand Prix from pole position.

