Where does Yuki Tsunoda stand? The hints at Red Bull’s F1 2026 plans

Red Bull have hinted that they will make a decision about their driver line-up for F1 2026 before the end of the current season.

While Max Verstappen has already committed to Red Bull next season, there are question marks over who will partner the four-time world champion for the 2026 regulation overhaul.

Red Bull have already changed their second driver twice in the last 10 months, with Liam Lawson only lasting two races as Sergio Perez’s replacement for 2024 before he was brutally cast aside for Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda has fared better than Lawson but has struggled to adapt to Red Bull’s tricky RB21 car and been comprehensively outperformed by Verstappen.

Uncertainty remains over Tsunoda’s future given he is out of contract at the end of the year. His main backer Honda are also ending their collaboration with Red Bull at the same time.

Red Bull are currently weighing up whether to promote impressive Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar, who grabbed headlines at the Dutch Grand Prix by claiming a stunning maiden podium, for 2026.

Team principal Laurent Mekies, one of Tsunoda’s closest supporters, has now indicated that Red Bull won’t wait until after the season has concluded to make a call on their driver plans.

“As much as we like the emotion of the race-by-race feeling, we have a feeling in Budapest, we have another feeling here,” Mekies said.

“The truth is, if you step back, look at it from a Red Bull perspective, it’s our drivers, we have them all under contract.

“It’s only us making the decisions, us meaning the Red Bull group, you know, why would you put yourself under pressure based on a result or another? The simple truth is that we will take our time, there is nine races to go.

“I’m not telling you that we’ll wait until the last race, because also there is a dynamic by which you want to let your driver know, but we have time.”

Tsunoda ended a run of seven races without a point by finishing ninth at Zandvoort, but Hadjar’s exploits eclipsed the Japanese driver’s as he joined Verstappen on the podium.

“At first, you can always do more, always. We can do more, he can do more, always,” Mekies said of what Tsunoda needs to do to retain his seat.

“So, he’s doing more and more, we are trying everything we can to support.

“I think it’s still a positive trend for Yuki, I think it’s the first time back in the points after seven races, I’ve been told.

“Spa was a step forward, Budapest, as much as we were poor as a team, was a step forward in terms of [the] gap to Max.

“Today, he’s P9, could have been a P8 or a P7, even though the pace is difficult to evaluate.

“So, I think we just want to see him continue to progress, continue to close the gap to Max, as that’s the main parameter, and continue to score points, because that’s ultimately what it is about.”

Is Isack Hadjar too good to ignore?

Could Hadjar be Verstappen's next Red Bull teammate?

Since crashing out of his F1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix, Hadjar has impressively bounced back and is enjoying a standout rookie campaign with Red Bull’s sister team.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has outperformed Lawson and has moved up to 10th place in the drivers’ championship thanks to his superb third place finish at Zandvoort.

It marked the latest eye-catching performances from Hadjar and usurped his previous best career finish of sixth place from Monaco.

Helmut Marko has heaped praise on Hadjar, who looks the clear favourite to become Red Bull’s next F1 driver.

“We chose him so we knew that he has something special,” Marko told Sky Sports F1. “I called him the ‘little Prost’ - the new one - in the early stages. People were laughing like often but now he delivered.

“What is also impressive is that if he comes to a new circuit after three laps he’s competitive. On Friday, all the problems on the engine side, he wasn’t affected by that.

“He said ‘I know where I have the speed and I will qualify in the top five’. The promise is there. Self confidence is also something outstanding.”