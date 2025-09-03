Toto Wolff has ‘100% belief’ in Kimi Antonelli despite horror Dutch GP

Toto Wolff once again comes to Kimi Antonelli's defence after weekend to forget in the Netherlands.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has once again defended Kimi Antonelli after another nightmare weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.

19-year-old Italian Antonelli had a race to forget at Zandvoort as he crashed into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and picked up two separate time penalties that saw him drop from sixth to 16th in the final classification.

Mercedes have publicly defended Antonelli several times during a brutal European leg of the season but Wolff stressed his rollercoaster first campaign in F1 was always expected.

"When we made it clear last year in Monza that we would give him the opportunity, we were also saying that we would give him a year of learning," Wolff told media including Crash.net at Zandvoort after Sunday’s race.

"And then there would be moments where we'd tear our hair out and there would be other moments of brilliance. And I think this weekend pretty much sums that up.

"The mistake in FP1, clearly something that puts you on the back foot for all of the weekend. And then in the race, these moments of great driving, you know, once he was in free air, he was behind the McLaren, the quickest car, caught up and then again was involved in that accident that unfortunately meant the end for Charles' race and also for Kimi's race. But we want him to, you know, go for the moves, obviously.

"So, up and downs, but I was absolutely expecting that from this season and every one of those days is going to be a learning for next year. We're not fighting for a constructors' championship - of course, it's P2 and P3 that is at stake, but this has less relevance than next year when it's important to score the points.”

Wolff added: "It's not only the rookie season, what we forget is the decision we took was to put an 18-year-old in the car that had barely two and a half years of single-seater racing in him. When you see him, he's still a boy that we've thrown into this environment.

"I've seen him now, and you just want to hug him and cuddle him because he has that talent, the raw speed that is in him.

"He copes well. But that's also because he's so young, I guess. He doesn't see it as a big catastrophe, impeaching the car in FP1 in minute five. So, positives and negatives, but we were conscious. Rookie and 18-year-old, when we put him in the car. That combo certainly gives it some harsh moments.”

How will Italian fans respond at Monza?

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve was particularly scathing in his criticism of Antonelli. 

Wolff was also asked if he was worried about the reception Antonelli might receive at Ferrari’s home race at Monza this weekend after he took out one of their drivers.

“Well I was thinking in the race, what would it have been if Kimi would have overtaken a Ferrari? I think the people in Italy would have been happy,” Wolff argued.

“Italian fans want an Italian driver that is fighting, that pushes the car to the limit and sometimes over the limit. That’s what happened today. The Italian fans don’t want to have a hesitating driver, but someone that goes [for it].

“Obviously, from the team’s perspective, we don’t want to take a Ferrari out. Certainly not. I’m sure that Kimi doesn’t want to take a Ferrari out particularly. But it is what it is. It’s hard racing.

“I’m sorry for Charles and Ferrari, but we want him to go for the moves, and he should.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Revealed: Sergio Perez’s huge salary at Cadillac F1
35m ago
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
Jack Miller "ready to roll up sleeves" at Barcelona MotoGP: “I’ve had some proper scraps here”
58m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff has ‘100% belief’ in Kimi Antonelli despite horror Dutch GP
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: “We’ll continue on this path” after “huge change” in Hungary
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Where does Yuki Tsunoda stand? The hints at Red Bull’s F1 2026 plans
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda's F1 future remains unclear

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “This isn't one of my best tracks...” | Ducati title chance
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Carlos Sainz fury puts stewards' "randomness" under intense glare
2h ago
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
VR46 duo chasing Acosta into Barcelona MotoGP
2h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told “next year it has to work” with Ferrari
2h ago
Hamilton crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
Ferrari reveals retro Niki Lauda tribute livery for Italian GP
3h ago
The special livery Ferrari will run at Monza