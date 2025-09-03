Paul Aron to replace Franco Colapinto for Alpine F1 practice debut

Paul Aron given FP1 debut with Alpine at the Italian Grand Prix.
Paul Aron
Paul Aron

Paul Aron will be handed his first practice outing for Alpine at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Estonian, who finished third in last year’s Formula 2 championship, will replace Franco Colapinto during the opening hour of practice at Monza on Friday.

Aron is Alpine’s reserve driver and has had two previous FP1 outings this season with Sauber at the British and Hungarian grands prix.

DOWNLOAD CRASH F1 PODCAST HERE

He also split running with Colapinto during a Pirelli tyre test at the Hungaroring last month.

Aron will be one of two rookies taking part in first practice at Monza, with Ireland’s Alex Dunne returning to drive for McLaren.

19-year-old Dunne impressed when he finished fourth on his F1 practice bow with McLaren in Austria.

Dunne currently lies fifth in the 2025 F2 championship.

Audition for Paul Aron?

Flavio Briatore and Paul Aron
Flavio Briatore and Paul Aron

Aron’s outing comes amid uncertainty over Colapinto’s future with Alpine.

Colapinto is yet to score a point since replacing Jack Doohan at Imola.

Recent criticism from Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore placed further doubt on Colapinto’s position.

However, the Argentine enjoyed his strongest weekend of the season as he finished 11th at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Colapinto’s performance drew rare praise from Briatore.

“Starting from outside the points, we took some risks throughout to try and maximise our chances to score,” Briatore said, adding, “with Franco, he drove a very good race, probably his strongest this season so far”.

Colapinto commented: “We were very close to securing some points as a team today. It was a race where we had to be alert and ready to capture any opportunity. I felt I drove well and, at the flag, [scored] my best finish of the season.

“As a team there are some parts of the race we will assess to see what we could have done better. We made a call at the end to pit for softs during the final Safety Car to try and attack cars ahead towards the points. We were very close but just [fell] short at the end.

“There are many positives to take from the weekend. We had an improved performance in Qualifying, I feel more things on my side are coming together and I look forward to returning to Monza next weekend, the venue of my F1 debut last year.”

Paul Aron to replace Franco Colapinto for Alpine F1 practice debut
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Colton Herta gets Cadillac F1 2026 role amid F2 switch rumours
2h ago
Colton Herta
BSB News
Danny Kent starts Mar-Train’s final chapter: “Donington always a strong track for me”
2h ago
Danny Kent
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shows off Niki Lauda tribute helmet for first Italian GP as Ferrari driver
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
How Max Verstappen “amazed” Red Bull and left team speechless at Dutch GP
3h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Barni: “New evolution” Panigale for Danilo Petrucci at Magny-Cours
4h ago
Danilo Petrucci

More News

F1 News
McLaren “resisted” before signing $100m game-changing deal
4h ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: Barcelona “one of my favourites, but...”
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Paul Aron to replace Franco Colapinto for Alpine F1 practice debut
5h ago
Paul Aron
F1 News
Revealed: Sergio Perez’s huge salary at Cadillac F1
6h ago
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
Jack Miller "ready to roll up sleeves" at Barcelona MotoGP: “I’ve had some proper scraps here”
6h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP