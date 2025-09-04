Oscar Piastri won’t change risk approach as he seeks bigger F1 lead

Oscar Piastri remains determined to extend his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Piastri has a 34-point advantage over Norris
Piastri has a 34-point advantage over Norris

Oscar Piastri insists the retirement suffered by McLaren teammate and championship rival Lando Norris will have no bearing on his approach to the title fight.

Norris has fallen 34 points behind Piastri with nine races remaining after the Australian won last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix while he was forced to retire with an oil leak on his McLaren.

Piastri is now viewed as the clear favourite for this year’s world title following the misfortune suffered by Norris but he is refusing to get complacent as he bids to further increase his advantage over his chief rival.

DOWNLOAD CRASH F1 PODCAST HERE

“It’s obviously never nice to see that kind of thing [Norris’s retirement] but unfortunately it is a part of racing,” Piastri said ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

“We’ve not really spoken about it. There’s nothing I can say that’s going to make it better. For me the approach doesn’t change. The approach I’ve had this year has worked well and for me there’s no reason to change anything now.

“The gap is bigger now but it’s still far from being comfortable and being able to change the way I go about things. So it will stay the same way.”

Piastri, who has seven victories this year to Norris’s five, added: “It should be quite straightforward. Me and the engineers are trying to get the most out of the car, the most out of myself and that doesn’t change whether you are first or last.

"You are always trying to get the best out of yourself, certainly in terms of car set-up, you are not going to make the car any slower. For me that’s not going to change. Even the approach to risk won’t change.

“I would still like to extend it even more because there’s still a long way to go and a bigger lead is always a bigger thing.”

Lando Norris not wishing bad luck on Oscar Piastri 

Meanwhile, Norris stressed that he won’t rely on “luck” to overturn his deficit to Piastri in the title race.

“I don’t look into luck and all these things,” Norris told reporters on Thursday.“There’s no point. I don’t want to be wasting my time on hoping for it or praying for it.

“I was unlucky last weekend and that’s life. It happens. It might get to the end of the year and nothing else happens.

“If I lose the championship by the amount of points that I lost at the weekend [Zandvoort] then that’s tough, that’s life andI will move on. I will come back again next year and try to do better.

“I don’t wish for bad luck for anyone else. I was unlucky that weekend and this weekend I need to try to do better. I don’t believe in those kinds of things.”

Oscar Piastri won’t change risk approach as he seeks bigger F1 lead
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri won’t change risk approach as he seeks bigger F1 lead
1h ago
Piastri has a 34-point advantage over Norris
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista: Ducati “what I need to go fast” in WorldSBK 2026
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 French WorldSBK, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega warns Toprak Razgatlioglu at French WorldSBK: “We are strong too”
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
The warning Charles Leclerc gave Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari milestone
2h ago
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Williams launch appeal over Carlos Sainz’s Dutch GP F1 penalty
2h ago
Carlos Sainz

More News

MotoGP News
Has a “just under 2cm” change finally fixed Pecco Bagnaia’s 2025 MotoGP season?
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris won’t rely on “luck” to overturn F1 title deficit to Oscar Piastri
2h ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Maybe it's time to stop these victories in a row”
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Spanish media, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals Jonathan Rea WorldSBK help he will “never forget”
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Max Verstappen rejects F1 format shake-up idea: ‘Sprint races are crazy enough’
3h ago
Max Verstappen