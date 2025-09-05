George Russell claims photos ‘clearly show’ Charles Leclerc passed him off-track

George Russell says there is no doubt that Charles Leclerc overtook him off-track during the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Leclerc pulled off a bold pass on Russell when he barged his way past the Mercedes driver at Turn 12 after a Virtual Safety restart during last weekend’s chaotic race at Zandvoort.

Leclerc appeared to complete the move off track which prompted Russell to complain over team radio.

The stewards investigated the incident after the race but issued no penalties after determining that the evidence available was “inconclusive” as to whether Leclerc had left the track. They also noted that both drivers felt it had been a racing incident.

But Russell remains adamant the move was illegal and claimed he has since seen photos which prove Leclerc was beyond the white line when he completed the pass.

“You could sort of believe that he was off and it was clear he was off, but there was no camera angle or photograph at the time that clearly showed he was off the track,” Russell said.

“There was no doubt in my mind because I knew that I was over the white line. But I understand it from their view.

“Obviously we’ve now seen photos since that clearly show he was off track. So I don’t think any clarification is needed. Sometimes decisions are correct, sometimes you don’t have the info at the time.”

Russell added: “Things could have been very much different with slightly different outcomes. Obviously Hadjar had an amazing weekend and a really great qualifying.

“We were only a few milliseconds behind so if we had a slightly better job on Saturday I think we would have been on course for finishing the race in P4 and then obviously with Lando [Norris’s] failure that would have changed. But in the end after a very bad weekend P4 was a good result.”

Russell proposes AI solution

Russell suggested that AI technology could be used to help stewards reach faster decisions in races.

“There’s arguments both ways and now you remind me of that incident and then I have a different viewpoint,” Russell is quoted as telling media at Monza.

“But that’s why I drive the car and I don’t make the rules. The guys aren’t stupid who write the rules.

“Everyone comes up with a good idea and they go back and speak about it but then another intelligent person showcases a reason why that wouldn’t work, if that makes sense.

“So unless you’re going to employ more people or have more tech, I don’t know, maybe there is a way that the teams can help with the use of AI or whatever to make these decisions easier.

“Again, I don’t know. I just try to drive the car as fast as possible and leave it to the others.

“But I assure you, it is not easy for every single person in this sport, in every individual position, if that makes sense.

“Everyone is trying their utmost to make it as fair as possible, to try and make the right decision, trying to ensure that everyone is happy with television and it’s good for the fans but you’re not rushing decisions.

“There are so many hurdles that everyone is trying to overcome.

“I think sometimes you accept the odd incorrect decision and of course we don’t want that but maybe that’s just the compromise you have to take rather than every decision taking six hours or a day or two to review.”