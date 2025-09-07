Nico Rosberg warns McLaren face ‘difficult’ internal talks after driver swap

Nico Rosberg believes McLaren face some “difficult” talks following an awkward driver swap at the Italian Grand Prix.

McLaren were forced to settle with second and third place at Monza as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen scored a dominant, history-making victory.

There was an awkward moment at McLaren in the closing stages after a slow pit-stop saw Norris drop behind teammate and championship rival Piastri.

With Norris having held second place and been ahead of Piastri for the entire race, McLaren instructed their drivers to swap positions.

Piastri was somewhat bemused by the team order but ultimately obliged, before being told the pair were “free to race” to the end.

Even Verstappen questioned McLaren’s team order after being informed of what had transpired after taking the chequered flag.

2016 world champion and Sky Sports F1 pundit Rosberg thinks McLaren will need to discuss what happened behind closed doors.

"Max had the view of Oscar that pit stop times are part of racing and what comes around, comes around,” he said.

”It's a really difficult one internally and that will require some talks because I don't think Oscar will be happy with that.

"From the outside, you think OK, that's the only way to do it fair because Lando deserved second place because he did a much better weekend, but it's not so straight cut.”

Do McLaren put themselves in ‘awkward positions’?

Fellow Sky Sports F1 pundit and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick pointed out it is not the first time such a situation has occurred, referencing the team orders drama at last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I think from the team's point of view, they had to make the call to do that because they messed up the pit stop for Lando, he's been quicker all weekend,” Chadwick said.

"It was in Oscar's hands as to whether he wanted to give the position back. He did and didn't even really speak about it after the race. I think it was the right decision.

“I think if you look back to Hungary last year they do put themselves in these awkward positions and it is credit to the drivers that they react the way that they do.

“The harmony in that team seems to be very good despite the fact they are going head-to-head for the world championship.”

