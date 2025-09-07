How awkward McLaren F1 driver swap played out over team radio

How awkward McLaren driver swap played out over team radio

McLaren's late driver swap prompted some uncomfortable radio exchanges.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

A terse radio exchange captured the awkward nature of a late McLaren driver swap at the Italian Grand Prix.

McLaren’s approach to racing in the title fight raised eyebrows as they ordered Oscar Piastri to let Lando Norris past after a slow pit stop cost the Briton position.

Norris and Piastri had to settle with a distant second and third as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed a dominant victory which was overshadowed by an uncomfortable moment on the McLaren pit wall.

Norris, who had held second place for the majority of Sunday’s race, dropped behind Piastri when a wheel gun fault resulted in his pit stop being four seconds slower than his teammate and direct title rival.

McLaren told Piastri, who had a clean pit stop on Lap 45, to give the place back to Norris on the proviso they would be “free to race” in the closing laps, but the Australian was not overly impressed by the instruction.

Tense McLaren radio messages

“Oscar this is a bit like Hungary last year. We pitted for team reasons, please let Lando past and you are free to race,” Piastri was told by race engineer Tom Stallard.

A frustrated Piastri responded: “I mean, we said that a slow pitstop was part of racing, so I don't really get what's changed here.”

Following the chequered flag, Piastri added: "A bit of a tough one. Once the rear calmed down a bit then it was all right. Bit lively through the race. Thanks for the effort. Not the easiest of weekends. Yeah.”

Norris remained silent when McLaren apologised to him after the chequered flag.

Race engineer Will Joseph’s “Lando, apologies for the pitstop” message was met with silence from Norris.

The result has seen Norris cut Piastri’s championship advantage down to 31 points with eight races remaining.

McLaren’s controversial call bemused Verstappen, who said: "Ha! Just because he had a slow stop?”

Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: “It's not our business, but I guess it keeps it fair between the drivers in terms of the championship. You focus on the road ahead please."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

