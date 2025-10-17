Christian Horner to Ferrari labelled “possible” but “not the most obvious” move

Christian Horner’s potential move to Ferrari has been described as “possible” but “not the most obvious” career step amid speculation he could join the team alongside current boss Frederic Vasseur.

Horner’s future has remained a major talking point following his official Red Bull exit in September.

The 51-year-old was axed by Red Bull in July and replaced by Laurent Mekies from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards.

His next career move in F1 is unclear.

He has been linked with Ferrari, Alpine, Haas and Aston Martin. Horner has a close relationship with Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore.

It’s thought that Horner would want a shareholding or co-ownership role, not just a team principal position.

Haas and Aston Martin have publicly addressed the speculation, ruling out a move for Horner.

Ferrari also seems unlikely, given Vasseur was handed a contract extension before the summer break.

Lewis Hamilton said that the rumours around Horner were “distracting” ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Sky Sports’ Craig Slater questioned whether Horner could work alongside Vasseur, forming a ‘McLaren-style’ partnership.

Zak Brown currently serves as CEO, focusing on the commercial side of the team, while Andrea Stella is team principal, primarily responsible for racing.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Slater said: “That would be a big career move. So, I think it’s possible, but it’s maybe not the most obvious next step for Horner. Fred Vasseur, who they’ve only just recently given a three-year contract extension to, and he’s doing a solid job as well. They have had positive results.

“They’ve been on an upward trajectory until this year when they started the year with a difficult car. However, he has avoided the team lapsing into a crisis. They have worked hard to sort their problems out. They are integrating Lewis Hamilton within the team.

“One or two reports have suggested Fred Vasseur maybe could still be there with Horner as a kind of executive chairman figure to have the kind of setup that McLaren has. I’m not sure how Fred would feel about that but it’s a big moment for Ferrari.”

Will Ferrari bounce back?

Ferrari’s 2025 campaign hasn’t lived up to expectations.

The Scuderia are the only team inside the top four of the constructors’ standings without a victory.

Fred Vasseur

Heading into the year, Ferrari were heavily tipped to mount a title challenge, having finished just 14 points behind McLaren in the 2024 constructors’ championship.

Slater conceded that the pressure is only building on Vasseur – and will only get worse if Ferrari can’t show they’re on the path to success in 2026 when the new technical rules come into play.

“These next two races – USA and Mexico – were the last races they won,” Slater added.

“It’s an anniversary of a year without a win. That adds to the pressure on Vasseur.

“A big winter for Ferrari. They need to show in the early races of next year that they’re on some kind of pathway to challenging for titles again.”

