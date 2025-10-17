Mohammed Ben Sulayem set to remain FIA president as rule quirk blocks rivals

Mohammed Ben Sulayem to remain FIA president as rule quirk blocks rivals

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set to stand unopposed in December's FIA presidential election.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set for a second term in office
Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set for a second term in office

Tim Mayer has abandoned his bid to challenge for the presidency of motorsport’s governing body, the FIA.

The American has been forced to withdraw due to a quirk of the FIA’s election rules which means incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem will stand unopposed for another term.

Mayer, who served as a senior FIA steward for 15 years until he was sacked last November, was one of three candidates who announced they would run against Ben Sulayem.

However, none of them are able to stand because of a ruling which states that presidential candidates must submit a list of six prospective vice-presidents, one from each of the FIA’s global regions.

The stumbling block has come because Fabiana Ecclestone, the Brazilian wife of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and the only world council representative for South America, has already thrown her backing behind Ben Sulayem.

As a result, Mayer, along with former racing driver Laura Villars, and Belgian journalist Virginie Philippot, are ineligible to stand in December’s election.

Tim Mayer slams ‘illusion of democracy’

Mayer announced he is withdrawing at the United States GP
Mayer announced he is withdrawing at the United States GP

Mayer claimed the FIA presidential election was “no longer a democratic process” as he announced his withdrawal ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin. 

“The election for the president of the FIA is over, but our campaign is not – and neither is our mission to protect the integrity and reputation of the FIA,” Mayer said.

“This time, there will be no election. There will be no debate between ideas, no comparison of vision, no examination of leadership. There'll only be one candidate, the incumbent, and that's not democracy. That's the illusion of democracy.”

Mayer has lodged complaints with the governing body over potential ethics violations within the election process.

"When elections are decided before ballots are cast, that's not democracy - that's theatre,” he added. “And when member clubs are left with no real choice, they become spectators, not participants.

"There is absolutely no transparency. This is not an overnight process. This has happened over two decades. Mohammed is not the first person to think of ways to restrict the ballot but we have got to the point where only one person can go on the ballot."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem set to remain FIA president as rule quirk blocks rivals
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
George Russell must “get control of his own destiny” amid Max Verstappen threat
21m ago
Russell has been given a multi-year deal by McLaren
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea: Yamaha “really difficult to ride”, “pace is nowhere” at Spanish WorldSBK
23m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Would could McLaren’s consequences be? Martin Brundle offers theory
37m ago
Norris and Piastri are battling for their first world title
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu “level is not like” Nicolo Bulega at Spanish WorldSBK
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli aware he must “perform at my best” to secure long-term Mercedes F1 seat
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli

More News

F1 News
‘Not an egg-and-spoon race’ - McLaren interference prompts questions
1h ago
Norris revealed he faces "repercussions" for the rest of the year
F1
2025 F1 United States GP - FP1 & Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Pierre Gasly
F1 News
Mohammed Ben Sulayem to remain FIA president as rule quirk blocks rivals
1h ago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set for a second term in office
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s cheeky reply on why McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’ wouldn’t affect him
1h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega sends Spanish WorldSBK warning: “We have some time to gain”
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.