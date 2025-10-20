Alpine “disappointed” in Franco Colapinto as US GP team orders saga explained

Alpine were unhappy with Franco Colapinto following the United States Grand Prix

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

Alpine were left unimpressed by Franco Colapinto’s decision to ignore team orders at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix.

Colapinto was ordered to stay behind teammate Pierre Gasly as the two Alpines ran in 16th and 17th.

After being instructed not to attack his teammate, Colapinto replied: “Wait what?! Hold positions?! But he’s slow.”

Colapinto then overtook Gasly into Turn 1 with an aggressive manoeuvre.

Gasly was struggling for pace, having stopped very early for soft tyres on Lap 27.

This left him vulnerable, leading to the Alpine team order.

Giving his side of the story, Colapinto felt he had to attack Gasly because he had Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto in close proximity.

“At the end, I had slightly fresher tyres than Pierre and saw Gabriel [Bortoleto] attacking. I wanted to keep him behind both of us,” Colapinto told reporters in Austin.

Alpine will “review” team orders saga

Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen confirmed that the team would “review” and deal with the issue “internally.”

In the team’s press release, Nielsen said: “On Pierre’s side, we covered an undercut threat to box onto softs, a little earlier than we wanted, and then had a slow pitstop, which we will review and rectify,” Nielsen explained. “Franco was able to extend his medium run to have a tyre delta towards the end of the race where he caught up to Pierre.

“We gave the instruction for the drivers to maintain position as we were managing fuel with both cars and the added variable of the number of laps remaining with the leaders in close proximity.

“As a team, any instruction made by the pit wall is final and today we are disappointed that this didn’t happen, so it’s something we will review and deal with internally.”

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

Colapinto continues to fight for his F1 future. His form has picked up in recent rounds, out-qualifying Gasly in four of the last five races.

Colapinto’s performances haven’t been rewarded with a points finish amid Alpine’s lack of in-season development.

Alpine languish at the bottom of the constructors’ championship, with their focus on the new rules for 2026.

Colapinto has yet to secure a drive for next year.

Flavio Briatore has hinted Gasly’s teammate will either be Colapinto or Paul Aron, who is part of their junior programme.

Briatore has ruled out an approach for Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson.

Tsunoda and Lawson are also fighting for their Red Bull futures, with Tsunoda set to be replaced by Isack Hadjar for 2026.

Alpine “disappointed” in Franco Colapinto as US GP F1 team orders saga explained
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains last-lap puncture panic at F1 US GP
3m ago
Lewis Hamilton equalled his best finish for Ferrari with fourth
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea “brilliance” not “diminished” by non-scoring WorldSBK send-off
9m ago
Paul Denning. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Alpine “disappointed” in Franco Colapinto as US GP team orders saga explained
13m ago
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Red Bull were fined for tampering with Lando Norris grid marker
22m ago
Lando Norris on the grid at Austin
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: Full schedule, TV channels & live stream
29m ago
The start of the Mexico City GP

More News

F1 Feature
Fernando Alonso shines again as he extends ridiculous streak – US GP driver ratings
43m ago
Fernando Alonso
F1 Feature
Out of sorts Piastri no longer title favourite: US GP winners and losers
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Brad Binder “clear” on what KTM are missing after Australian MotoGP
4h ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo suffers “strange” pole to 11th slump at Australian MotoGP, “amazing feeling” for Alex Rins
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “at peace with myself”, MotoGP title runner-up chance at Sepang
5h ago
Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP