Max Verstappen earns “the boss ruling everyone” praise from F1 rival after US GP

“He’s just showing his class, he’s showing that he’s a four-time world champion, that he’s the boss ruling everyone at the moment.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been hailed as “the boss ruling everyone” by one of his F1 rivals following his dominant performance at the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver produced another impressive display at the Circuit of the Americas to claim his third win in four races, continuing his late-season charge in the championship.

Verstappen now sits just 40 points behind McLaren driver Oscar Piastri with five races to go.

The Dutchman’s latest triumph has earned praise from Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg praised Verstappen for “showing his class” and said “he’s the boss ruling everyone at the moment.”

“It’s just incredible, what he does, together with Red Bull,” Hulkenberg told Viaplay.

“He’s just showing his class, he’s showing that he’s a four-time world champion, that he’s the boss ruling everyone at the moment.”

Hulkenberg shines at COTA

From a personal perspective, Hulkenberg enjoyed a return to form at the US GP.

Remarkably, before Austin, Hulkenberg hadn’t scored points since his podium finish at Silverstone.

Rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto has continued to have the upper hand, particularly in qualifying.

Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg

Hulkenberg starred in sprint qualifying, securing fourth on the grid.

However, Oscar Piastri’s ambitious switchback on the first lap caught Hulkenberg out, ending his race on Lap 1.

He made it into Q3 in grand prix qualifying before converting it into a points finish.

Hulkenberg got ahead of Haas’ Ollie Bearman, who had to recover from a spin after an incident with Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda.

Reflecting on his race, Hulkenberg said: “I’m really happy to finish the race with points. We’ve shown great pace all weekend, right from FP1. With the incident in the sprint yesterday, we didn’t get the chance to show what we could do, so it felt great to have another shot today.

“The race was clean, well executed on multiple fronts, and we were determined to make the most of it. The whole team deserves this result for the work they’ve put in. Now onto Mexico!”

Max Verstappen earns “the boss ruling everyone” praise from F1 rival after US GP
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
The Australian MotoGP has made Ducati’s 2027 Marc Marquez contract talks harder
12m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen earns “the boss ruling everyone” praise from F1 rival after US GP
14m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains last-lap puncture panic at F1 US GP
39m ago
Lewis Hamilton equalled his best finish for Ferrari with fourth
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea “brilliance” not “diminished” by non-scoring WorldSBK send-off
45m ago
Paul Denning. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Alpine “disappointed” in Franco Colapinto as US GP team orders saga explained
48m ago
Franco Colapinto

More News

F1 News
Red Bull were fined for tampering with Lando Norris grid marker
57m ago
Lando Norris on the grid at Austin
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: Full schedule, TV channels & live stream
1h ago
The start of the Mexico City GP
F1 Feature
Fernando Alonso shines again as he extends ridiculous streak – US GP driver ratings
1h ago
Fernando Alonso
F1 Feature
Out of sorts Piastri no longer title favourite: US GP winners and losers
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Brad Binder “clear” on what KTM are missing after Australian MotoGP
5h ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Australian MotoGP