Charles Leclerc takes aim at “unfounded noise” as Ferrari return to podium at US GP

Charles Leclerc was pleased with Ferrari's recovery at the United States Grand Prix amid the "unfounded noise" surrounding the team

Charles Leclerc has clapped back at the “unfounded noise and rumours” surrounding Ferrari following his return to the podium at the United States Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s winless campaign has resulted in constant speculation, particularly in the Italian press.

Leclerc himself has been linked with a move away from the team for 2027.

These rumours gained traction after his manager, Nicolas Todt, hinted that the next silly season “should be one to watch.”

Team principal Fred Vasseur’s future is also under the spotlight due to Christian Horner’s reported availability.

Ahead of qualifying for the US GP, Ferrari chairman John Elkann issued a statement backing Vasseur.

Elkann said: “I want to express our full confidence in our Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, and in the work he is carrying out together with all our colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari — the mechanics, engineers, and drivers competing this weekend in Austin.

“I also want to reaffirm the importance of teamwork by everyone to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our very best on the track.”

Ferrari enjoyed a stronger weekend in Austin, as Leclerc scored his sixth podium finish of the year.

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, capping off a solid weekend for the team.

Speaking in the FIA press conference, Leclerc was pleased Ferrari were able to shut out the noise.

“I think to demonstrate that in those kinds of situations we can stay focused on the job and be rewarded with a podium is a really nice feeling,” Leclerc said.

“I’m very happy. I’m very happy because obviously we had the gearbox problem in FP1, which cost us a little bit of laps, which then meant we were a little bit on the back foot, trying to recover in the Sprint Qualifying and Sprint Race. And then in qualifying we did some fine tuning, we found a lot more performance.

“And today was a really good race for us. So it’s a good thing, especially considering the whole situation. The second part of the season hasn’t been easy. There is completely unfounded noise and rumours around the team.

“And I think to demonstrate that in those kinds of situations we can stay focused on the job and be rewarded with a podium is a really nice feeling.”

Leclerc was “a little bit worried”

Unlike the rest of the drivers in the top 15, Leclerc elected to start on the softs.

This decision gave him the grip to get ahead of Lando Norris on the opening lap.

In the end, Leclerc’s strategy proved a good one, giving him track position ahead of Norris heading into the final laps of the race.

However, Norris’ tyre delta and McLaren’s inherent car advantage eventually allowed him to overtake.

“I knew it was an aggressive strategy. My plan was to be first after the first corner. I didn’t quite make that, but at least I gained a position, which helped me a little bit with free air,” he added.

“And that definitely helped our race. Again, I knew it was aggressive but considering the feeling I had on the Hard in FP1, I was quite convinced I didn’t want to touch that tyre.

“So yeah, I was just a little bit worried when my engineer got on the radio on the grid and I was the only car on Softs, basically. So I thought, ‘OK, maybe there’s something I didn’t feel right.’ But in the end, it ended up a good choice.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

