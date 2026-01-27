Explained: What are the new ‘hazard lights’ on F1 2026 cars?

New lights on the mirrors of F1 2026’s cars prompted intrigue as pre-season testing got underway in Barcelona.

F1 has kicked off its new era of regulations with a five-day private shakedown test at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between 26-30 January.

Only approved video footage and images are being released by the teams as F1 operates with an element of secrecy for the behind closed doors test.

Early images and video captured by F1’s in-house content team have caused a stir across social media as fans (and the media) try to gather as much information as possible about the new generation of cars.

One early element of the new rules that caught eagle-eyed fans’ attention was the unusual sight of flashing yellow flights on the rear-view mirrors.

What are the lights for?

The yellow lights are part of an increased push for safety in F1 2026, with teams’ new challengers featuring additional hazard warning indicators.

Every team’s 2026 car will feature these so-called mandatory ‘hazard lights’, which act similar to those found on road cars.

It is the first time such a system will feature on F1 cars.

They have been brought in to increase visibility, especially in wet conditions and have been combined with the traditional rear-mounted rain lights which flash red.

“The hazard lights have been brought in to help improve visibility in particularly wet conditions,” former F1 strategist Bernie Collins explained on Sky Sports F1’s Barcelona Shakedown round-up show.

“Before we had the rain light on the back of the car. That’s very good if you are directly behind the car in front. But as we so often see, if a car spins or returns to the track either forwards or sideways, there’s no light in any of those locations.

“So that’s why that sort of hazard light has been added to the wing mirrors of these new cars.”