F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and full schedule

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, which takes place from 12-14 June.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s F1 sessions below, in both Barcelona time and UK time.

Round seven of the 2026 F1 season heads to Spain for the renamed Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the 4.657km Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which has hosted F1 since opening in 1991.

Piastri won from Norris and Leclerc last year

It is the first of two races to be held in Spain this year, with Madrid taking over as the host of the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Spanish capital staging its inaugural event in September.

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be looking to further extend his advantage at the top of the world championship over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, after his fifth consecutive victory moved him 66 points clear of his main title rival.

Russell, who was the overwhelming championship favourite at the start of the year, failed to score points for the second race in a row, after being hit with a disastrous double penalty in Monte Carlo.

Weather-wise, it is predicted to be a hot, dry and sunny weekend in Spain.

Oscar Piastri won last year’s race in Barcelona, heading McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

When is the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya GP?

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix runs from 12-14 June.

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Like Monaco, Barcelona follows the traditional F1 weekend format.

Two practice sessions will be held on Friday, ahead of final practice and qualifying on Saturday. The main event, the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, takes place on Sunday 14 June.

What are the start times for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya GP?

Friday 12 June

13:30-14:30 (Barcelona) / 12:30-13:30 (UK) - Barcelona-Catalunya GP Free Practice 1

17:00-18:00 (Barcelona) / 16:00-17:00 (UK) - Barcelona-Catalunya GP Free Practice 2

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Saturday 13 June

12:30-13:30 (Barcelona) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Barcelona-Catalunya GP Free Practice 3

16:00-17:00 (Barcelona) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Barcelona-Catalunya GP Qualifying

Sunday 14 June

15:00-17:00 (Barcelona) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

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How to watch the 2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP in the UK?

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Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

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Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.