Explained: Why F1 has removed active aero at the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 drivers will not have active aero available during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend after governing body the FIA decided there will be no straight mode zones.

Straight mode has been introduced as part of the 2026 rules package and effectively replaces the former Drag Reduction System (DRS) F1 used between 2011 and 2025.

When activated, the front and rear wings move to reduce drag and allow cars to achieve higher top speeds.

The FIA's track map for the Monaco Grand Prix

The DRS-style slot gap on the rear wing, and front wing flap elements, can only activated when a driver is within a dedicated straight mode zone.

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The Monaco Grand Prix will be the first race this season where straight mode zones will not feature at all.

Previously, DRS was allowed on the start-finish straight in Monaco, suggesting this could have been a straight mode zone.

However, the FIA has determined Monaco does not feature any areas that fit with the criteria it has set out at all tracks.

There are concerns that some traction and braking zones could negatively impact car stability when straight is activated. Monaco features several sections where these elements are critical.

The FIA has also outlined that each zone needs to last a minimum of three seconds for straight mode to be activated.

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For Monaco, safety has ultimately been prioritised.

Norris celebrated his first win in Monaco last year

Gabriel Bortoleto suggested in Canada last week that straight mode would not be available in Monaco.

The Audi racer reckons overtaking will be difficult, despite new tools that drivers have at their disposal in 2026.

One of these is overtaking mode, which will be permitted in Monaco, with an activation zone at the final corner.

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“I think it’s going to be difficult to overtake in Monaco if I’m honest with you, because there is a lot of recharging in Monaco” Bortoleto explained. “You don’t really suffer with energy there.

“The SM will be off, if I understood correctly, so also the effect of the wing is not going to be there.

“I think hopefully it’s a bit more fun racing than last year, but we know that we have now these big cars, and unfortunately it’s not easy to overtake, so I don’t expect to be massively different from the past, but I hope to be wrong. Let’s see.”

Last year, a new mandatory two-stop pit stop rule was introduced for the Monaco Grand Prix. This has been scrapped after drivers gave mixed reviews.

Lando Norris claimed his first victory on the streets of Monaco last year for McLaren.

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