F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and full schedule

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, which takes place from 5-7 June.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s F1 sessions below, in both Monaco time and UK time.

After a stop-start beginning to the 2026 season, F1 is finally heading to Europe for a run of four races in five weeks, representing the start of an intense period of action over the summer months.

The F1 Monaco Grand Prix has run since 1929

This streak of races begins with F1’s Jewel in the Crown in Monaco, where Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be hoping to further build his early championship lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

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Antonelli heads Russell by 43 points after clinching his fourth consecutive victory last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, while Russell suffered a heartbreaking retirement when his Mercedes engine failed.

However, Mercedes may not have it all its own way after enjoying an unbeaten start to 2026, with Ferrari tipped as early favourites for victory around the tight and twisty streets of the iconic Monte Carlo.

When is the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix runs from 5-7 June.

After back-to-back sprint weekends, the traditional F1 weekend format is back in Monaco.

Two practice sessions will be held on Friday, ahead of final practice and qualifying on Saturday. The main event, the Monaco Grand Prix, takes place on Sunday 7 June.

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Run since 1929 around the 3.337km Circuit de Monaco, the Monaco Grand Prix is considered to be one of the most important and prestigious races in motorsport.

Lando Norris won last year’s Monaco Grand Prix for McLaren during his maiden title-winning campaign.

Norris won for the first time in Monaco last season

What are the start times for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix?

Friday 5 June

13:30-14:30 (Monaco) / 12:30-13:30 (UK) - Monaco GP Free Practice 1

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17:00-18:00 (Monaco) / 16:00-17:00 (UK) - Monaco GP Free Practice 2

Saturday 6 June

12:30-13:30 (Monaco) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Monaco GP Free Practice 3

16:00-17:00 (Monaco) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Monaco GP Qualifying

Sunday 7 June

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15:00-17:00 (Monaco) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Monaco Grand Prix

How to watch the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix in the UK?

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

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Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Who will win the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix? Choices Andrea Kimi Antonelli George Russell Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Max Verstappen Someone else