Ferrari reveals special Charles Leclerc F1 race suit for Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc will wear a special white race suit for his home Formula 1 race at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Ferrari has unveiled an all-white set of overalls that will be used exclusively by Leclerc during his home race weekend in Monte Carlo, while team-mate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will use the usual predominantly red race suit design.

Leclerc’s one-off special race suit features red accents and stripes down either side to resemble the Monaco flag.

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"To race at home is very, very special," Leclerc said. "Those are the streets that I've been taking my bus since I was a kid, and there's just something about Monaco.

"On the track, whichever corner I am in, I've got a story of my childhood or from when I started racing. There's a bit of a personal story everywhere around the track, and that's why it makes it so special for me.”

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Leclerc will be hoping to secure his second career victory around the streets he grew up in.

The 28-year-old Monegasque claimed an emotional first win in Monaco for Ferrari in 2024, before finishing second behind McLaren’s Lando Norris last year.

Leclerc heads into his home race off the back of what he described as being the “worst weekend” of his career at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Leclerc struggled to extract pace from his SF-26 car as he finished fourth and was unable to match the performance of his team-mate Hamilton, who secured his best result for Ferrari in second.

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“It was a horrible, horrible weekend,” Leclerc said. “I had already said it was probably the most difficult weekend so far of my Formula 1 career. I’ve finished the race now and I can definitely say it’s the most difficult weekend of my Formula 1 career so far.

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“Never could put the tyres in the right window, but it has nothing to do with the car of course – Lewis has done an incredible job and congratulations to him. On my side I’ve just been struggling. I had no feeling with the car.

“The only positive of a weekend like this is I’ve got Lewis in the same car and I can look at what he did this weekend and try to get answers on why I was just struggling so much. The last 15-20 laps of the race are not very representative because I kind of just wanted to bring the car home. Before that, I was just still too slow and it’s not good enough.”