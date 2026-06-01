Who is Charles Leclerc’s wife? Everything to know about Alexandra Leclerc

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux are married.

The Leclerc family
The Leclerc family
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Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is married to Alexandra Leclerc (née Saint Mleux).

Rumours of the pair dating surfaced in early 2023 and they were first spotted together in public in July of the same year at Wimbledon, alongside Pierre Gasly and his partner, Francisca Gomez.

Alexandra is regularly seen by Leclerc’s side during race weekends, along with their dog, a miniature longhaired dachshund named Leo, who has quickly become a fan favourite.

Alexandra and Leo as a puppy
Alexandra and Leo as a puppy

After nearly three years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in November 2025 and tied the knot before the 2026 season began on Saturday 28 February in a private ceremony in Monaco.

Alexandra was born in Calais, France, on 9 June 2001. She has a degree in Art History from the Ecole du Louvre and specialises in 20th-century art.

The 24-year-old is also an influencer, boasting over 4.6 million followers on the social media platform Instagram, and fashion icon, appearing in leading publications such as Vogue, People Magazine and ELLE.

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She is the founder of Corazones Unidos, a charity which supports children across Mexico by providing access to quality education.

Leo Leclerc is an F1 star in his own right
Leo Leclerc is an F1 star in his own right

The couple added Leo to their family in April 2024, and he has gone on to become a star of the F1 paddock in his own right.

Leo even helped Leclerc propose to Alexandra by wearing a tag featuring the words “Dad wants to marry you!”

Alexandra is close friends with Rebecca Donaldson, the partner of Williams driver Carlos Sainz

Who is Charles Leclerc’s wife? Everything to know about Alexandra Leclerc
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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