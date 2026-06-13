F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Full starting grid for Sunday's race

This is how the grid will line up for today's Formula 1's 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

George Russell will start Sunday's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix from pole position after striking back in the 2026 F1 title fight.

Russell finally ended Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli's streak to take his third pole of the season in Barcelona. Russell will be joined on the front row by former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Russell celebrates taking an important pole

It is the first time there has been an all-British front-row at Barcelona.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Antonelli will start from row two in third place, with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the second row in fourth.

Max Verstappen lines up from fifth, with Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar alongside on the third row.

Oscar Piastri starts seventh, ahead of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, who continued his fine recent form.

The top-10 is completed by Nico Hulkenberg for Audi and Charles Leclerc, who was a disappointing 10th after the Ferrari man suffered a heavy crash during his first run of Q3.

Hamilton in Barcelona © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As has become the norm in 2026, the two Aston Martins form the very back row of the grid.

Surprisingly, Lance Stroll out-qualified team-mate Fernando Alonso for the first time in 2026.

It means the two-time world champion will start from his lowest grid position at his home race.

2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 22 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team