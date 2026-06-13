F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Full starting grid for Sunday's race

The starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The top three qualifiers at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
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This is how the grid will line up for today's Formula 1's 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

George Russell will start Sunday's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix from pole position after striking back in the 2026 F1 title fight. 

Russell finally ended Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli's streak to take his third pole of the season in Barcelona. Russell will be joined on the front row by former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton. 

Russell celebrates taking an important pole
Russell celebrates taking an important pole

It is the first time there has been an all-British front-row at Barcelona. 

Antonelli will start from row two in third place, with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the second row in fourth. 

Max Verstappen lines up from fifth, with Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar alongside on the third row. 

Oscar Piastri starts seventh, ahead of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, who continued his fine recent form. 

The top-10 is completed by Nico Hulkenberg for Audi and Charles Leclerc, who was a disappointing 10th after the Ferrari man suffered a heavy crash during his first run of Q3. 

Hamilton in Barcelona
Hamilton in Barcelona
© XPB Images

As has become the norm in 2026, the two Aston Martins form the very back row of the grid. 

Surprisingly, Lance Stroll out-qualified team-mate Fernando Alonso for the first time in 2026. 

It means the two-time world champion will start from his lowest grid position at his home race. 

2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
6Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
22Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Full starting grid for Sunday's race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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