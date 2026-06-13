F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Full starting grid for Sunday's race
The starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
This is how the grid will line up for today's Formula 1's 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
George Russell will start Sunday's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix from pole position after striking back in the 2026 F1 title fight.
Russell finally ended Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli's streak to take his third pole of the season in Barcelona. Russell will be joined on the front row by former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
It is the first time there has been an all-British front-row at Barcelona.
Antonelli will start from row two in third place, with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the second row in fourth.
Max Verstappen lines up from fifth, with Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar alongside on the third row.
Oscar Piastri starts seventh, ahead of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, who continued his fine recent form.
The top-10 is completed by Nico Hulkenberg for Audi and Charles Leclerc, who was a disappointing 10th after the Ferrari man suffered a heavy crash during his first run of Q3.
As has become the norm in 2026, the two Aston Martins form the very back row of the grid.
Surprisingly, Lance Stroll out-qualified team-mate Fernando Alonso for the first time in 2026.
It means the two-time world champion will start from his lowest grid position at his home race.
|2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team