Max Verstappen manager outlines ideal timeline for 2027 Red Bull F1 decision

Max Verstappen's Red Bull and Formula 1 future remains a topic of much discussion

Verstappen in Barcelona
Verstappen in Barcelona
© XPB Images
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Max Verstappen's manager has laid out a timeline by which it is hoped the four-time Formula 1 champion's future will be resolved.

Verstappen's future has long been a topic of speculation in the F1 paddock, with a decision to step away from Red Bull certain to set the dominoes tumbling in the driver transfer market. 

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is a long-term admirer of the Dutchman, but any such move would present a tough decision of letting either championship-leader Kimi Antonelli or George Russell go. Antonelli is contracted to the end of the current season, while Russell has an additional year on his current deal. 

Wolff is a long-time fan of Verstappen's
Wolff is a long-time fan of Verstappen's
© XPB Images

Verstappen has been outspoken on the current F1 machinery, comparing the racing action to Mario Kart in the opening rounds, and has also stated that he will only stick around in the championship so long as he is having fun. Further, he said that were he to leave the paddock, a sabbatical would not be an option, so an exit would likely represent his F1 exit.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Verstappen's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, said: “Our contract runs until the end of 2028. Of course, contracts always contain exit clauses, but we’ve never had to make use of them so far.”

These clauses are believed to be performance-related, with reports suggesting that these can be triggered if certain criteria are not met by the summer break. 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

But it is by this point that Vermeulen hopes to have his charge's future confirmed, pushing up the potential timeframe. 

“We want to make a decision quickly so that everyone knows where they stand, possibly even before the summer break," he continued. 

“We’d like to continue with Red Bull and see Max finish his career there, but he must always have the chance to compete for victories."

Max Verstappen manager outlines ideal timeline for 2027 Red Bull F1 decision
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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