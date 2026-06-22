F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix: Start times, how to watch and full schedule

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix, which takes place from 26-28 June.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s F1 sessions below, in both Spielberg and UK time.

Round eight of the 2026 F1 season heads to Austria with all eyes on Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time world champion took a spectacular first victory with Ferrari last time out in Barcelona.

The Red Bull Ring plays host to the Austrian Grand Prix

The 41-year-old Briton sits second in the drivers’ championship and is looking to blow the title race wide open after cutting leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s advantage down to 41 points after the Italian teenager suffered a late retirement in Spain.

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George Russell also capitalised on his Mercedes team-mate’s retirement to close to within 50 points of Antonelli on a weekend he bounced back from a pair of costly non-scores in Canada and Monaco.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg is one of the shortest tracks on the calendar but still provides the drivers and teams with a challenge, featuring three long straights and some technical and twisty corners.

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It returned to the F1 calendar in 2014 following a rebrand, having not featured on the schedule since 2003 when it was known as the A1-Ring. Prior to that, a longer version of the venue, called the Österreichring, staged the Austrian Grand Prix from 1970 to 1983.

Weather conditions are expected to be hot and dry throughout the weekend in Austria, peaking at a maximum high of 31.5 degrees for race day on Sunday.

When is the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix runs from 26-28 June.

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Like the past two rounds in Monaco and Barcelona, Austria will follow the traditional F1 weekend format.

Two practice sessions will be held on Friday, ahead of final practice and qualifying on Saturday. The main event, the Austrian Grand Prix, takes place on Sunday 28 June.

Norris was victorious last year in Austria

What are the start times for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix?

Friday 26 June

13:30-14:30 (Spielberg) / 12:30-13:30 (UK) - Austrian GP Free Practice 1

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17:00-18:00 (Spielberg) / 16:00-17:00 (UK) - Austrian GP Free Practice 2

Saturday 27 June

12:30-13:30 (Spielberg) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Austrian GP Free Practice 3

16:00-17:00 (Spielberg) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Austrian GP Qualifying

Sunday 28 June

15:00-17:00 (Spielberg) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Austrian Grand Prix

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How to watch the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix in the UK?

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

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Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Apple TV will broadcast the Austrian Grand Prix weekend for free to US users.

Previous Austrian GP winners

Verstappen has won in Austria the most since it returned

2025: Lando Norris, McLaren

2024: George Russell, Mercedes

2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2022: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2021: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2020: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2019: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2018: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2017: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2016: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2014: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes