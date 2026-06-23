The 'small factor making a big difference' in Lewis Hamilton’s F1 resurgence

Lewis Hamilton is back in the Formula 1 title hunt, and a former team-mate believes he has the answer to the seven-time champion's return to form

Hamilton celebrates in Spain
Hamilton celebrates in Spain
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Lewis Hamilton scored his first Formula 1 victory with Ferrari in Spain, and former team-mate Valtteri Bottas has ideas as to what he believes is behind the seven-time champion's return to form.

Hamilton had last tasted victory at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, with two victories coming that season after a first winless campaign in his F1 career the year prior. 

His first season with Ferrari was the last of the ground effect era, a style of car that he had never truly gotten to grips with, but the Briton has been reborn in recent outings, scoring back-to-back podiums in Canada and Monaco before his breakthrough win last time out.

Hamilton celebrates his first Grand Prix victory as a Ferrari driver
Hamilton celebrates his first Grand Prix victory as a Ferrari driver

“Naturally, people are happier the better the racing goes on the track, and he is in a good place which is good to see," said Bottas

"I think he has shown that he hasn’t lost any of his ability to do great qualifyings and great races. Yeah, maybe this type of car is a bit different to in the past. Maybe it is the first car that has a bit of his DNA in it. 

"Those small things can make a big difference because in the end, in this sport, we are talking about such fine margins. But it’s good to see.”

With his victory, Hamilton slashed Kimi Antonelli's championship lead from 66 to 41 points. With a hectic period of four races in the coming five weeks - including a Sprint Race at the British Grand Prix - there is ample chance to close this margin further. 

Bottas joined F1 newcomers this year after a season on the sidelines in 2025
Bottas joined F1 newcomers this year after a season on the sidelines in 2025

Hamilton said after his victory that the fans had reminded him who he was last year, and had helped to build him up when he was down. But now, says the Ferrari driver, it is down to him to remind his competitors of his abilities - not that Bottas needs convincing!

Asked if he was surprised by Hamilton's struggles in his first Ferrari season, the Finn said: "Yeah, I would say so. 

"It seemed like he was really hard on himself as well. But now, he’s in more of a normal place, and that’s good to see.”

The 'small factor making a big difference' in Lewis Hamilton’s F1 resurgence
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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