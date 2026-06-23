Formula E adds trio of F1 venues as 2026/27 calendar unveiled

Formula E has continued its move away from city tracks after announcing a trio of Formula 1 circuits on its expanded 2026/27 calendar, the first season that will see the new Gen4 car compete.

The all-electric championship has been forced to re-evaluate its continued use of city tracks with the introduction of each new generation of cars. But the 800bhp, 208mph, all-wheel driver Gen4 car has caused the most significant shift to date, with a trio of traditional venues being added to the 21-round calendar.

The first of these changes sees the British round move to its third home, after starting in Battersea Park in season one, before moving to a new home at the London ExCel from 2021-26.

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The British round, known as the London EPrix, will now take place at Brands Hatch in Kent. The venue hosted F1 between 1964 and 1986, and saw legendary names such as Jim Clark, Niki Lauda, and Nigel Mansell taste victory.

“I don't influence the calendar too much, but Brands Hatch was my local circuit growing up, so I know it really well," Jeff Dodds, CEO of the all-electric championship, told Autosport.

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“Amphitheatre from the top of hospitality, you get to look out across the entire grand prix circuit, incredibly fast circuit layout, and I think much underutilised as one of the best circuits in the world.

The new Formula E Gen4 car © Formula E

“We're all committed in a multi-year agreement, us and MSV [circuit organiser], to not only make this a long-term home for us, but to make it the marquee event that Brands Hatch has been missing for a number of years.

“So, properly excited to see this on the calendar and 30 minutes from London, great location there, good transport links, it feels like a good long-term home for us.”

Zandvoort and Austin set for Formula E debuts

Other circuits set to debut are current F1 favourites, Zandvoort and the Circuit of the Americas [COTA].

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Both venues have produced classic moments in recent years, although the former will drop from the F1 calendar following the 2026 edition of the Dutch Grand Prix.

“Austin’s always felt good for us: vibrant, growing city, focus on technology and innovation, understanding of sustainability,” Dodds added.

Joey Logano, Circuit of The Americas, COTA

“It felt like a really good fit from a city point of view. It just felt that the track wouldn’t allow the cars to show themselves off. So Gen4 became our target to try and get onto the calendar and I’m delighted we got to an agreement with them.”

Brands Hatch and Zandvoort are among eight tracks that will host double-header events, while COTA will see only one full day of action.

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The season will begin on a revised layout of F1's Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia in December, with a similarly revised Mexico City hosting round two in early January.

COTA follows, before Formula E travels to Miami, Sao Paulo, and China, before beginning the European leg of the campaign.

Berlin, Monaco, Brands Hatch, Zandvoort and Madrid, complete that leg, before the season comes to a close in Asia, with China and Japan rounding out the year.