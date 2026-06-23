'Lewis Hamilton won't be around forever' - Charles Leclerc offered hope in Ferrari F1 struggle

Charles Leclerc has been unable to match Lewis Hamilton in a tough opening phase of the Formula 1 season

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

David Coulthard has cast his verdict on the changing relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, after the seven-time champion returned to winning ways in Barcelona.

Hamilton took his first Ferrari win at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while team-mate Leclerc ended a difficult weekend with a reliability problem that forced him to retire in the closing stages. 

Now 40 points behind Hamilton, who sits second in the drivers’ standings, Coulthard believes Leclerc will be able to hold his nerve. 

Leclerc hits the gravel in Barcelona
Leclerc hits the gravel in Barcelona
© XPB Images

“He’s mature enough in his career now to understand that racing against a seven-time world champion, you’re not going to beat him all of the time,” Coulthard said on the Up to Speed Podcast.

“He probably found it a bit easier than he expected when he [Hamilton] joined from Mercedes, and he basically was still the pace-setter within the team. 

“But what we’ve seen this year, think back to Shanghai, where they were pass, repass battling, and we were questioning if Ferrari was doing the right thing letting their drivers race, but actually, it was brilliant entertainment for us, and it was the early signs that Lewis Hamilton was back to his brilliant best. 

“So he will, of course, be disappointed in his own performance in the last couple of grands prix, but he’s got a multi-million-pound secure contract going forward. Even if the worst comes to the worst for him, in that Lewis continually delivers, gets the wins, wins the championship, Lewis can surely only be around for another two years, three years. 

“I can’t imagine he’ll be around for the next five years, which I imagine is the length of contract that Charles Leclerc has.”

Santi and Hamilton celebrate their first win together
Santi and Hamilton celebrate their first win together

When Hamilton joined Ferrari, he made a point of socialising with Leclerc to build a working relationship. The pair are also known to play chess online together, but Coulthard says the friendship will have its limits. 

He explained: “They’re in two different phases of their life, let’s say. It’s all new and exciting for Charles, but I doubt very much that they’re going for social dinners together or booking their summer holidays together.”

With its significant Barcelona upgrade, Ferrari proved it has a car capable of challenging Mercedes for race wins, setting up the tantalising prospect of seeing the Ferrari pair head-to-head with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. 

“I think what’s been interesting, we’ve had a brief insight in the Barcelona weekend of the wheel-to-wheel between George and Kimi, with George making quite a late defence into Turn 1, but he left enough space, so no issue there,” said Coulthard. 

Hamilton and Leclerc have thrilled with their wheel-to-wheel battles
Hamilton and Leclerc have thrilled with their wheel-to-wheel battles

“And of course, we saw in China, the sort of playing with each other with Lewis overtaking and Charles overtaking. 

“But as we ramp into the middle part of the season, the pressure is going to build, the competitiveness of Ferrari is obviously super-impressive to see, and so we’re going to see them not only battling each other for wins, we’re going to see them battling each other against the two Mercs as well. That is going to be fascinating.” 

'Lewis Hamilton won't be around forever' - Charles Leclerc offered hope in Ferrari F1 struggle
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

More News

F1 News
Rob Smedley reveals inside Ferrari view on Lewis Hamilton
22/06/26
Hamilton celebrates his first win with his Ferrari team
F1 News
Villeneuve issues damning Leclerc criticism amid Ferrari advice
18/06/26
Leclerc has had a difficult run of races
F1 News
Why Fred Vasseur is keen to shut down Lewis Hamilton F1 title talk
18/06/26
Hamilton celebrates his first Grand Prix victory as a Ferrari driver
F1 News
Did this Ferrari secret weapon help Lewis Hamilton win in Barcelona?
17/06/26
Hamilton celebrates his first Ferrari win
F1 News
Who is Carlo Santi? The voice behind Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari win
17/06/26
Santi joined Hamilton on the podium in Spain
F1 News
Martin Brundle answers crucial question hanging over Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona F1 victory
16/06/26
Hamilton celebrates in Barcelona

Latest News

F1 News
Cadillac reveal significant upgrades for Austrian Grand Prix
1m ago
Bottas in Barcelona
F1 News
Liam Lawson reveals brutal emotional toll of F1 with heartbreaking story
29m ago
Lawson was unable to take part in sprint qualifying
F1 News
'Lewis Hamilton won't be around forever' - Charles Leclerc offered hope in Ferrari F1 struggle
1h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Le Mans 24 Hours winner gets F1 outing with Haas in Austria
4h ago
Toyota celebrates its 2022 Le Mans victory
F1 News
Formula E adds trio of F1 venues as 2026/27 calendar unveiled
4h ago
Brands Hatch in its F1 pomp

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
FIA approves power split crucial to Max Verstappen's F1 future
5h ago
Verstappen went home early after his race ended on lap one
F1 News
“We need heroes” - F1 boss urges Fernando Alonso to stay after Barcelona retirement hints
6h ago
Domenicali congratulates Alonso on the F1 podium
F1 News
The 'small factor making a big difference' in Lewis Hamilton’s F1 resurgence
7h ago
Hamilton celebrates in Spain
F1 News
Rosberg makes Hamilton F1 prediction after Ferrari breakthrough
23h ago
Rosberg interviews Hamilton after his first Ferrari win
F1 News
F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Start times, how to watch and full schedule
22/06/26
Start of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix