F1 marshal suffers medical emergency before start of Austrian Grand Prix

The FIA sends its best wishes to a marshal who suffered a medical emergency before the Austrian Grand Prix.

The F1 field lines up to take the start of the Austrian Grand Prix
The F1 field lines up to take the start of the Austrian Grand Prix
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A Formula 1 marshal was airlifted to hospital after suffering a medical emergency shortly before Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix. 

F1’s governing body the FIA sent its best wishes to an Austrian Grand Prix marshal after it was revealed he had suffered a “heart emergency” before the start of the race. 

Posting on social media platform X, the FIA wrote: "The FIA’s thoughts are with Harland, a marshal at the Austrian Grand Prix, who suffered a heart emergency before Sunday’s race.

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"He was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he received medical treatment.

"We wish Harland a full and speedy recovery, extend our best wishes to his family and loved ones, and thank him for his dedication and commitment to our sport.”

It would not be possible for F1 to go racing without the help of marshals, who act as the first line of safety for F1 drivers at a grand prix. 

Marshals are almost entirely made up of unpaid volunteers who perform vital safety, medical and trackside duties across the weekend purely out of passion and their love for motorsport. 

Hundreds of them are placed around the track to ensure the drivers competing in every series during an F1 race weekend are safe. 

F1 marshals at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
F1 marshals at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

They are required to work in all weathers and conditions, and perform a crucial role in the successful running of a grand prix. 

Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix was won by George Russell, who resisted intense pressure from a charging Max Verstappen to get back to winning ways for Mercedes

Russell’s first victory since the opening round of the 2026 season has seen him reduce team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s championship lead down to 40 points with 14 races still remaining. 

In this article

F1 marshal suffers medical emergency before start of Austrian Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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