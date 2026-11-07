F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Full results from the wet and delayed qualifying session at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.
Results from the qualifying session at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.
Lando Norris took pole in a wet Sao Paulo ahead of George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Russell will take a five-place grid penalty.
Charles Leclerc took fourth, but will take a 10-place grid penalty. Liam Lawson rounded out the top-five.
Max Verstappen didn't drive in Q2 because of his back-of-the-grid penalty; Lewis Hamilton did, but finished Q2 11th.
Full F1 results from qualifying in Brazil are below.
2026 F1 World Championship | Sao Paulo Grand Prix | Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace | Qualifying | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:27.470
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:27.674
|3
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:28.095
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:28.289
|5
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:28.321
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:28.668
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:28.763
|8
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1:29.831
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30.311
|10
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:30.456
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:30.001
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.369
|13
|Rafael Camara
|Haas
|1:31.515
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:31.687
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:31.785
|16
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|No Time Set
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:33.327
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:33.449
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:33.653
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:33.774
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:34.509
|22
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:41.564