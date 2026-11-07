F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Results from the qualifying session at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Lando Norris took pole in a wet Sao Paulo ahead of George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Russell will take a five-place grid penalty.

Charles Leclerc took fourth, but will take a 10-place grid penalty. Liam Lawson rounded out the top-five.

Max Verstappen didn't drive in Q2 because of his back-of-the-grid penalty; Lewis Hamilton did, but finished Q2 11th.

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Full F1 results from qualifying in Brazil are below.

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2026 F1 World Championship | Sao Paulo Grand Prix | Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace | Qualifying | Result Pos Driver Team Timing 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.470 2 George Russell Mercedes 1:27.674 3 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:28.095 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.289 5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:28.321 6 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:28.668 7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:28.763 8 Ollie Bearman Haas 1:29.831 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.311 10 Alexander Albon Williams 1:30.456 11 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:30.001 12 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30.369 13 Rafael Camara Haas 1:31.515 14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:31.687 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:31.785 16 Max Verstappen Red Bull No Time Set 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:33.327 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:33.449 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.653 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:33.774 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:34.509 22 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:41.564