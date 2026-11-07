F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Full results from the wet and delayed qualifying session at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

George Russell, 2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
George Russell, 2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
© XPB Images

Results from the qualifying session at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Lando Norris took pole in a wet Sao Paulo ahead of George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Russell will take a five-place grid penalty.

Charles Leclerc took fourth, but will take a 10-place grid penalty. Liam Lawson rounded out the top-five.

Max Verstappen didn't drive in Q2 because of his back-of-the-grid penalty; Lewis Hamilton did, but finished Q2 11th.

Full F1 results from qualifying in Brazil are below.

2026 F1 World Championship | Sao Paulo Grand Prix | Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace | Qualifying | Result

PosDriverTeamTiming
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:27.470
2George RussellMercedes1:27.674
3Andrea Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:28.095
4Charles LeclercFerrari1:28.289
5Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:28.321
6Nico HulkenbergAudi1:28.668
7Isack HadjarRed Bull1:28.763
8Ollie BearmanHaas1:29.831
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:30.311
10Alexander AlbonWilliams1:30.456
11Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:30.001
12Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:30.369
13Rafael CamaraHaas1:31.515
14Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls1:31.687
15Carlos SainzWilliams1:31.785
16Max VerstappenRed BullNo Time Set
17Franco ColapintoAlpine1:33.327
18Pierre GaslyAlpine1:33.449
19Lance StrollAston Martin1:33.653
20Valtteri BottasCadillac1:33.774
21Sergio PerezCadillac1:34.509
22Gabriel BortoletoAudi1:41.564

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F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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