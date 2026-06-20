2025/2026 Formula E Sanya: Full race results and championship standings

Race results and championship standings after the Formula E Sanya E-Prix

Jake Dennis, Sanya Formula E, 2026
Jake Dennis, Sanya Formula E, 2026
© Formula E
Add as a preferred source

Andretti Porsche driver Jake Dennis scored his second win of the 2025/2026 Formula E season in a red-flagged E-Prix in Sanya.

The lead changed hands numerous times across the 39-lap race in Sanya, with the likes of Dennis, Dan Ticktum, Pascal Wehrlein, Nick Cassidy, Edoardo Mortara and Antonio Felix da Costa taking turns heading the pack. 

The race was red-flagged on lap 19 due to an incident between Ticktum and championship leader Mitch Evans. 

2026 Formula E, Sanya
2026 Formula E, Sanya
© Formula E

A crash for Norman Nato also brought out a full course yellow on the 28th lap. 

The Andretti squad scored a 1-2 with Dennis 1.1s ahead of team-mate Felipe Drugovich at the chequered flag. 

Josep Marti rose from 18th on the grid to complete the podium for Cupra Kiro, making it a Porsche 1-2-3 on the rostrum. 

Nyck de Vries was fourth for Mahindra on his return from his maiden 24 Hours of Le Mans victory last weekend with Toyota.

Despite his non-finish, Jaguar's Mitch Evans leads the standings on 128 points, while Oliver Rowland remains on 109 in second after his non-finish. 

Just 27 points cover the top four in the standings, after Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein finished 14th in Sanya. 

Dennis is fifth on 94 points. 

2025/2026 Sanya Formula race results

PosNo.Driver CarLaps Time Gap
127Jake DennisPorsche391:09'08.646 
228Felipe DrugovichPorsche391:09'09.7581.112
33Josep MartiPorsche391:09'10.7502.104
421Nyck de VriesMahindra391:09'11.5012.855
513Antonio Felix da CostaJaguar391:09'14.3485.702
67Max GuntherDS391:09'15.7627.116
751Nico MullerPorsche391:09'17.4268.780
825Jean-Eric VergneCitroen391:09'17.6829.036
977Taylor BarnardDS391:09'18.0199.373
1011Lucas Di GrassiLola391:09'18.5279.881
1122Zane MaloneyLola391:09'19.11710.471
1214Joel ErikssonJaguar391:09'19.91011.264
1316Sébastien BuemiJaguar391:09'21.13712.491
1494Pascal WehrleinPorsche391:09'21.38812.742
1533Dan TicktumPorsche391:10'19.3421'10.696
Retirements
 9Mitch EvansJaguar371:10'27.928Not classified
 37Nick CassidyCitroen361:08'50.486Not classified
 1Oliver RowlandNissan371:05'52.766Retirement
 23Norman NatoNissan2650'55.016Retirement
 48Edoardo MortaraMahindra2043'45.767Retirement
 
2026 Formula E, Sanya
2026 Formula E, Sanya
© Formula E

2026 Formula E championship standings after the Sanya E-Prix

Cla
Driver
Points
1Mitch Evans128
2Oliver Rowland109
3Edoardo Mortara103
4Pascal Wehrlein101
5Jake Dennis94
6Antonio Felix da Costa90
7Nico Muller89
8Nick Cassidy71
9Sébastien Buemi65
10Nyck de Vries56
11Josep Maria Martí55
12Felipe Drugovich50
13Joel Eriksson34
14Dan Ticktum28
15Taylor Barnard26
16Maximilian Günther18
17Jean-Eric Vergne18
18Norman Nato11
19Lucas Di Grassi7
20Zane Maloney2

In this article

2025/2026 Formula E Sanya: Full race results and championship standings
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

Formula E News
16-year-old to become youngest driver to test a Formula E car
24/06/25
Elia Weiss
Formula E News
Formula E unveils 18-race calendar for 2025/26 season
11/06/25
Race start
Formula E News
Oliver Rowland praises updated Tokyo FE track: It rewards bravery
16/05/25
Oliver Rowland leads 2024 Tokyo E-Prix
Formula E News
Fire erupts in business park that houses McLaren Formula E team
16/05/25
McLaren
Formula E News
Pascal Wehrlein not giving up on Formula E title hopes ahead of Tokyo E-Prix
16/05/25
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche
Formula E News
Tokyo E-Prix: Everything you need to know about Formula E’s second visit to Japan
13/05/25
Race start