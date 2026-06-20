2025/2026 Formula E Sanya: Full race results and championship standings

Andretti Porsche driver Jake Dennis scored his second win of the 2025/2026 Formula E season in a red-flagged E-Prix in Sanya.

The lead changed hands numerous times across the 39-lap race in Sanya, with the likes of Dennis, Dan Ticktum, Pascal Wehrlein, Nick Cassidy, Edoardo Mortara and Antonio Felix da Costa taking turns heading the pack.

The race was red-flagged on lap 19 due to an incident between Ticktum and championship leader Mitch Evans.

2026 Formula E, Sanya © Formula E

A crash for Norman Nato also brought out a full course yellow on the 28th lap.

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The Andretti squad scored a 1-2 with Dennis 1.1s ahead of team-mate Felipe Drugovich at the chequered flag.

Josep Marti rose from 18th on the grid to complete the podium for Cupra Kiro, making it a Porsche 1-2-3 on the rostrum.

Nyck de Vries was fourth for Mahindra on his return from his maiden 24 Hours of Le Mans victory last weekend with Toyota.

Despite his non-finish, Jaguar's Mitch Evans leads the standings on 128 points, while Oliver Rowland remains on 109 in second after his non-finish.

Just 27 points cover the top four in the standings, after Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein finished 14th in Sanya.

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Dennis is fifth on 94 points.

2025/2026 Sanya Formula race results

Pos No. Driver Car Laps Time Gap 1 27 Jake Dennis Porsche 39 1:09'08.646 2 28 Felipe Drugovich Porsche 39 1:09'09.758 1.112 3 3 Josep Marti Porsche 39 1:09'10.750 2.104 4 21 Nyck de Vries Mahindra 39 1:09'11.501 2.855 5 13 Antonio Felix da Costa Jaguar 39 1:09'14.348 5.702 6 7 Max Gunther DS 39 1:09'15.762 7.116 7 51 Nico Muller Porsche 39 1:09'17.426 8.780 8 25 Jean-Eric Vergne Citroen 39 1:09'17.682 9.036 9 77 Taylor Barnard DS 39 1:09'18.019 9.373 10 11 Lucas Di Grassi Lola 39 1:09'18.527 9.881 11 22 Zane Maloney Lola 39 1:09'19.117 10.471 12 14 Joel Eriksson Jaguar 39 1:09'19.910 11.264 13 16 Sébastien Buemi Jaguar 39 1:09'21.137 12.491 14 94 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 39 1:09'21.388 12.742 15 33 Dan Ticktum Porsche 39 1:10'19.342 1'10.696 Retirements 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar 37 1:10'27.928 Not classified 37 Nick Cassidy Citroen 36 1:08'50.486 Not classified 1 Oliver Rowland Nissan 37 1:05'52.766 Retirement 23 Norman Nato Nissan 26 50'55.016 Retirement 48 Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 20 43'45.767 Retirement

2026 Formula E, Sanya © Formula E

2026 Formula E championship standings after the Sanya E-Prix

Cla Driver Points 1 Mitch Evans 128 2 Oliver Rowland 109 3 Edoardo Mortara 103 4 Pascal Wehrlein 101 5 Jake Dennis 94 6 Antonio Felix da Costa 90 7 Nico Muller 89 8 Nick Cassidy 71 9 Sébastien Buemi 65 10 Nyck de Vries 56 11 Josep Maria Martí 55 12 Felipe Drugovich 50 13 Joel Eriksson 34 14 Dan Ticktum 28 15 Taylor Barnard 26 16 Maximilian Günther 18 17 Jean-Eric Vergne 18 18 Norman Nato 11 19 Lucas Di Grassi 7 20 Zane Maloney 2

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