2025/2026 Formula E Sanya: Full race results and championship standings
Race results and championship standings after the Formula E Sanya E-Prix
Andretti Porsche driver Jake Dennis scored his second win of the 2025/2026 Formula E season in a red-flagged E-Prix in Sanya.
The lead changed hands numerous times across the 39-lap race in Sanya, with the likes of Dennis, Dan Ticktum, Pascal Wehrlein, Nick Cassidy, Edoardo Mortara and Antonio Felix da Costa taking turns heading the pack.
The race was red-flagged on lap 19 due to an incident between Ticktum and championship leader Mitch Evans.
A crash for Norman Nato also brought out a full course yellow on the 28th lap.
The Andretti squad scored a 1-2 with Dennis 1.1s ahead of team-mate Felipe Drugovich at the chequered flag.
Josep Marti rose from 18th on the grid to complete the podium for Cupra Kiro, making it a Porsche 1-2-3 on the rostrum.
Nyck de Vries was fourth for Mahindra on his return from his maiden 24 Hours of Le Mans victory last weekend with Toyota.
Despite his non-finish, Jaguar's Mitch Evans leads the standings on 128 points, while Oliver Rowland remains on 109 in second after his non-finish.
Just 27 points cover the top four in the standings, after Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein finished 14th in Sanya.
Dennis is fifth on 94 points.
2025/2026 Sanya Formula race results
2026 Formula E championship standings after the Sanya E-Prix
Cla
Driver
Points
|1
|Mitch Evans
|128
|2
|Oliver Rowland
|109
|3
|Edoardo Mortara
|103
|4
|Pascal Wehrlein
|101
|5
|Jake Dennis
|94
|6
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|90
|7
|Nico Muller
|89
|8
|Nick Cassidy
|71
|9
|Sébastien Buemi
|65
|10
|Nyck de Vries
|56
|11
|Josep Maria Martí
|55
|12
|Felipe Drugovich
|50
|13
|Joel Eriksson
|34
|14
|Dan Ticktum
|28
|15
|Taylor Barnard
|26
|16
|Maximilian Günther
|18
|17
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|18
|18
|Norman Nato
|11
|19
|Lucas Di Grassi
|7
|20
|Zane Maloney
|2