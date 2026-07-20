Citroen Formula E team principal Cyril Blais dies suddenly aged 46

Citroen Formula E team principal Cyril Blais has passed away aged 46.

Cyril Blais
Cyril Blais

Citroen Formula E team principal Cyril Blais has died suddenly at the age of 46.

The devastating news of Blais’ death was announced publicly in a joint release issued by Citroen, Stellantis, Monaco Sports Group (MSG) and Formula E on Monday morning. 

No cause of death was disclosed, but Blais passed away suddenly last week. Formula E teams were informed of the tragic news on Sunday. 

Blais led the Citroen Formula E team
Blais led the Citroen Formula E team

"Monaco Sports Group (MSG), operator of the Citroen Racing Formula E Team, Citroen, Stellantis Motorsport, the FIA, and the entire Formula E community are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Team Principal Cyril Blais,” the joint statement read. 

Blais, who was promoted to team principal of the Citroen outfit in 2024 and led the team to two race victories, was one of the most popular and well liked personalities in Formula E. 

"We are all so saddened to lose Cyril,” Citroen Racing’s managing director Beth Paretta said. “Many of the team have known and worked with him for several years. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues throughout the paddock. 

“Cyril believed so much in this team and we will respect his family's wishes to honour him in the best way we can, by continuing to race in his memory with the exact dedication and passion he instilled in all of us.”

Blais became his career as an engineer on the Formula 1 support ladder. He worked for Manor Motorsport and Arden in Formula 3, before assuming the role of technical director for the team in both F3 and Formula 2. 

He moved to Formula E in 2019 initially with Mahindra. After three years serving as a race engineer, Blais made the switch to the now Citroen team in 2022, when it was known Venturi before later rebranding as Maserati. 

Citroen is seventh in the 2025–26 Formula E World Championship
Citroen is seventh in the 2025–26 Formula E World Championship

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds was among those to pay tribute to Blais. 

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our colleague and friend, Cyril, and our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with his family, loved ones and all those who knew him," said Dodds.

"Cyril's passing is a devastating loss for his family, for MSG, Citroën Racing, and for our entire Formula E community.

"We have lost an extraordinary colleague, and someone many of us were proud to call a friend.

"The entire Formula E paddock is supporting one another through this incredibly difficult period.

"To honour his immense contribution to the sport, the Citroën Racing Formula E Team and the wider Formula E community will pay tribute to Cyril’s memory and incredible legacy during this weekend’s Tokyo E-Prix."

Tags:

Formula E
Citroen Formula E team principal Cyril Blais dies suddenly aged 46
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

Formula E News
Formula E drivers go rogue with a ‘letter of concern’ to FIA president
Formula E season 12
Formula E News
Richard Hammond's daughter Izzy unharmed after being involved in Formula E car crash
Izzy Hammond crashes a Formula E car in Jeddah
Formula E News
Formula E driver Dan Ticktum launches social media rant over deleted comment
Ticktum is contesting his sixth Formula E season
Formula E News
16-year-old to become youngest driver to test a Formula E car
Elia Weiss
Formula E News
Formula E unveils 18-race calendar for 2025/26 season
Race start
Formula E News
Oliver Rowland praises updated Tokyo FE track: It rewards bravery
Oliver Rowland leads 2024 Tokyo E-Prix

Latest News

FE News
Citroen Formula E team principal Cyril Blais dies suddenly aged 46
6h ago
Cyril Blais
F1 News
Formula E adds trio of F1 venues as 2026/27 calendar unveiled
23/06/26
Brands Hatch in its F1 pomp
FE News
2025/2026 Formula E Sanya: Full race result, championship standings after penalties
20/06/26
Jake Dennis, Sanya Formula E, 2026
FE News
McLaren hit with cost cap breach fine from racing series it quit
04/06/26
McLaren logo
F1 News
F1 champion Lando Norris teases potential Formula E test
18/05/26
Norris was a guest in the Formula E paddock in Monaco

More News

F1 News
Horner’s latest surprise paddock appearance explained as key F1 clause expires
18/05/26
Horner visited Formula E in Monaco
FE News
Formula E drivers go rogue with a ‘letter of concern’ to FIA president
18/03/26
Formula E season 12
FE News
Richard Hammond's daughter Izzy unharmed after being involved in Formula E car crash
15/02/26
Izzy Hammond crashes a Formula E car in Jeddah
FE News
Formula E driver Dan Ticktum launches social media rant over deleted comment
13/01/26
Ticktum is contesting his sixth Formula E season
FE News
16-year-old to become youngest driver to test a Formula E car
24/06/25
Elia Weiss