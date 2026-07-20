Citroen Formula E team principal Cyril Blais dies suddenly aged 46

Citroen Formula E team principal Cyril Blais has died suddenly at the age of 46.

The devastating news of Blais’ death was announced publicly in a joint release issued by Citroen, Stellantis, Monaco Sports Group (MSG) and Formula E on Monday morning.

No cause of death was disclosed, but Blais passed away suddenly last week. Formula E teams were informed of the tragic news on Sunday.

Blais led the Citroen Formula E team

"Monaco Sports Group (MSG), operator of the Citroen Racing Formula E Team, Citroen, Stellantis Motorsport, the FIA, and the entire Formula E community are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Team Principal Cyril Blais,” the joint statement read.

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Blais, who was promoted to team principal of the Citroen outfit in 2024 and led the team to two race victories, was one of the most popular and well liked personalities in Formula E.

"We are all so saddened to lose Cyril,” Citroen Racing’s managing director Beth Paretta said. “Many of the team have known and worked with him for several years. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues throughout the paddock.

“Cyril believed so much in this team and we will respect his family's wishes to honour him in the best way we can, by continuing to race in his memory with the exact dedication and passion he instilled in all of us.”

Blais became his career as an engineer on the Formula 1 support ladder. He worked for Manor Motorsport and Arden in Formula 3, before assuming the role of technical director for the team in both F3 and Formula 2.

He moved to Formula E in 2019 initially with Mahindra. After three years serving as a race engineer, Blais made the switch to the now Citroen team in 2022, when it was known Venturi before later rebranding as Maserati.

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Citroen is seventh in the 2025–26 Formula E World Championship

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds was among those to pay tribute to Blais.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our colleague and friend, Cyril, and our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with his family, loved ones and all those who knew him," said Dodds.

"Cyril's passing is a devastating loss for his family, for MSG, Citroën Racing, and for our entire Formula E community.

"We have lost an extraordinary colleague, and someone many of us were proud to call a friend.

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"The entire Formula E paddock is supporting one another through this incredibly difficult period.

"To honour his immense contribution to the sport, the Citroën Racing Formula E Team and the wider Formula E community will pay tribute to Cyril’s memory and incredible legacy during this weekend’s Tokyo E-Prix."