First look: Porsche reveals Rothmans-esque throwback livery for Formula E finale

Porsche has something special in store for the Formula E finale

An iconic look for the Formula E season finale
An iconic look for the Formula E season finale
© Porsche

Porsche has revealed a special look for the Formula E season finale in London this weekend, harking back to a legendary endurance racing entry. 

Porsche has one of the richest back catalogues in motorsport from which to pull a special livery from, with the iconic 'Pink Pig' being fielded in multiple disciplines across the years. 

But to end the 2025/26 Formula E season, the team has revived its 'Rothmans' look, with influences from the 1986 Dakar Rally Porsche 959, and the dominant Group C prototypes, the 956 and 962C, which each took two outright wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans - the victories coming in 1982 and 1983, and 1986 and 1987 respectively.

The look will also be familiar to F1 fans of the 90s, with Williams running a similar design to championship glory with Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve in 1996 and 1997. 

Porsche has revived an iconic look for the London E-Prix
Porsche has revived an iconic look for the London E-Prix
© Porsche

Porsche clinched the manufacturers' title last time out in Tokyo, and is competing for honours in both the teams' and drivers' championships. 

In the former, Porsche arrives in London in second place, with Jaguar holding a 14-point lead. While still in the mix, both Andretti and Mahindra would need both of the lead teams to suffer some severe misfortune to snatch the crown from either manufacturer. 

Both Pascal Wehrlein and Nico Müller remain in contention for the drivers' title, but the latter requires a near-perfect weekend in order to take the title, with Müller 44 points off the summit in eighth place.

Wehrlein is chasing a second Formula E title
Wehrlein is chasing a second Formula E title
© Porsche

But Wehrlein has a much more realistic chance of glory, sitting third in the standings and only five points behind Jake Dennis. However, Wehrlein has faltered in recent weeks, scoring only once in the last four weekends - although this did include a victory in the first of two Shanghai races.

Champion in the 23-24 season, Wehrlein has a strong record at the London ExCel track, which hosts the championship for the final time before Brands Hatch becomes Britain's new home of Formula E in the Gen4 era.

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Formula E
Porsche
First look: Porsche reveals Rothmans-esque throwback livery for Formula E finale
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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