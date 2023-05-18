INDYCAR: Eight Drivers Return to Racing in Indianapolis 500

The Indianapolis 500 was built on speed and innovation, but tradition has been the biggest aspect of this event over the last half-century. One of those traditions is having a number of one-off entries in the race. Seemingly every race has featured a unique storyline involving one or more of these teams and drivers. Unlike the full-time drivers in the series, these individuals wait all year for this one opportunity to shine in the biggest race in the world.

There have been high moments, such as Dan Wheldon winning the 2011 race in an unimaginable fashion. There have also been some lows, such as two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso being bumped from the field in 2018 by one of the smallest teams in the garage. Those drama-filled moments are what make Indy special, and what fuels the speculation all month long.

While most one-off drivers have a decent amount of history in IndyCar, this year is quite the list of accomplished individuals. There are eight one-off entries for the race this year, and three of them have combined to win four Indy 500 races and two series championships.

Tony Kanaan has long been a fan favorite at the speedway, and his victory in the 2013 race was one of the most popular celebrations to this day. The legendary driver was one of the strongest in the field last year and delivered a solid top-five finish with Ganassi. He is with a different team this year though, as the Brazilian slides into a fourth car for the Arrow McLaren team.

Kanaan has stated that this will indeed be his final IndyCar race. The 2003 series champion is set to retire once the checkered flag waves, but should he find victory lane again, you can be sure there will be offers on the table for the race next year. Whatever happens, Kanaan is fully prepared for his final voyage around the speedway.

Takuma Sato no longer has a full-time seat in the series, after a remarkable career that includes two Indy 500 wins. The 45-year old now has his best opportunity to win this race again as a member of Chip Ganassi Racing. The driver of the No. 11 Honda will try to become the 11th driver to win the race three times, and with three different teams. To the surprise of no one, he was the fastest driver in the first day of practice yesterday.

Another former champion and 500 winner that is back with a new team is Ryan Hunter-Reay. The 2014 victor rejoins the series after missing all of last year when his lengthy tenure at Andretti Autosport came to an end. The American is teaming up with Stefan Wilson at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, giving the organization a serious shot at finally winning this iconic event.

Wilson returns for his fourth try at Indianapolis, and finds himself in a great situation. Having someone like Hunter-Reay as a teammate provides great value, as he witnessed firsthand twice before while at Andretti Autosport. The DRR team has been arguably the strongest one-off team in decades, and has a formidable duo that can get this organization to victory lane.

Two more popular veterans returned to their long-time teams as one-off drivers. Ed Carpenter continues to pilot his No. 33 Chevrolet while Marco Andretti is be back in the Andretti Autosport No. 98 Honda. These two have combined to win four poles at Indy, but neither has been able to win the race in 36 combined attempts. Should either find victory lane this month, it would rank as one of the most popular wins in the history of this race.

Although she has just two previous Indy 500 starts under her belt, Katherine Legge is hoping the third time is the charm. Legge is driving the No. 44 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, as the team expands to four entries. With a wide array of experience and the ability to adapt quickly, the British driver should be a quick study for an RLL team that is hungry for another Indy win.

The dark horse in this bunch is clearly RC Enerson and Abel Motorsports, who only announced their plans to enter the event less than a month ago. The team is preparing for their first ever IndyCar race, and Enerson himself has never qualified for the Indianapolis 500, having just five career starts in the series. Enerson passed his Rookie Orientation Program yesterday. It will certainly be an uphill battle for this group, but this race is all about the underdog stories, and the opportunity is there.

Looking at the full field for the 107th running of the Indy 500, it won't be easy to predict a winner. The 27 full-timers are all solid, and this special group of one-off entries will certainly make this one of the most competitive races ever.