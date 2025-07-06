Scott McLaughlin at Mid-Ohio.
IndyCar Mid-Ohio race LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the IndyCar Mid-Ohio Indy 200 race.

Alex Palou took pole position for the IndyCar Mid-Ohio, giving him a chance to extend his dominance this year.

Christian Lundgaard will be his closest competition on the starting grid.

Palou drew the anger from Will Power on Saturday so their rivalry will renew.

The race will begin at 6pm UK time / 1pm ET.

06 Jul 2025
20:12
Dixon holds lead

Dixon is using his experience to close off Palou.

20:11
Palou has the bit between his teeth

Palou is driving the car with everything he has, he looks to be overdriving it almost going wide into the keyhole.

20:09
4 lap showdown

We're due for a four lap race here between the two teammates, this will be explosive stuff.

20:08
Palou makes mistake

Palou made a mistake off track and hands Dixon the lead. The race is still on though with Palou only eight-tenths behind.

20:08
PALOU GOES SLOW

Palou goes slow and Dixon takes the lead.

20:06
Kirkwood unable to recover from quali

Kyle Kirkwood has so far failed to recover from his shock qualifying knockout. He started seventh and is now running eighth.

20:04
Simpson in 11th

Kyffin Simpson remains stuck out of contention for a podium despite his great run early in the race. An issue early on dropped him from third to seventh before a stall in the pits put the final nail in the coffin.

20:03
Absent race from the only Penske left

McLaughlin has had a really absent race in 23rd. The only running Penske left, I'm sure the team will be glad to forget this race. They might even be ready to forget this season.

20:01
Armstrong and Siegel need to stop

Although in third, Marcus Armstrong will not reach the end with only 11 laps to go. Siegel joins him in this.

20:00
Dixon/ Palou gap 2.3s

Dixon sits behind Palou at about 2.5 seconds. He has lost time rather than gained. It feels now or never from him.

19:59
McLarens in 4-5-6

McLaren are sitting well right next to each other. Siegel leads the bunch in fourth, followed by Lundgaard and then O'Ward.

19:57
Herta pits from the lead

Colton pits from the lead but has a problem on the front left which makes it a slow stop. He comes out in 8th on used softs.

19:55
Palou pits

Palou has pitted and returned to track ahead of Dixon. It's on Dixon now to close the gap and take the lead.

19:52
Palou using push to pass

Palou has used three seconds of push to pass which suggests he will pit soon. It seems he is looking for a 27 second gap to Dixon before he pits.

19:50
Could Dixon take another Mid-Ohio win?

Dixon is an expert of Mid-Ohio and has won here six times. His two-stop strategy will mean at this stage Palou will have to pass on track.

19:48
Palou stuck behind Stingray Robb

Palou is losing serious time behind Stingray Robb. He manages to make the move into T2 but he had to use push to pass to do it.

19:44
O'Ward on third pistop

Pato O'Ward is on on his third pitstop. It seems a long way to go with 25 laps still expected.

19:41
Dixon is in the pitlane

Dixon pits again followed by Kyffin Simpson. Simpson is on reds but stalls out of his box. Dixon comes out on hards while Simpson drops to 12th after a slow stop.

19:39
Dixon's tyres looks horrible

Dixon's tires look very worn but he is expected to pit again soon. Expect this to be his last stop.

19:39
O'Ward in P4

Pato O'Ward is having a strong race up to fourth after having already pitted twice. One to watch going ahead.

19:37
Siegel fights Armstrong

Nolan Siegel and Marcus Armstrong are in a great battle out on track as Siegel struggles to find a way through into T4.

19:36
Herta under pressure from Kirkwood

Out of pits, Herta has had to defend massively from Kirkwood. Kirkwood has managed to squeeze through on warmer tires.

19:35
Palou pits for second time

Palou is in the pits followed by Herta and comes out ahead of Lundgaard again.

19:34
Siegel puts again

Siegel pits again and puts on used softs.

19:33
Dixon looking good

Scott Dixon is looking strong on his strategy sat in third and 16 second behind Palou. I believe he is still on a two-stop too.

