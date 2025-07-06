Dixon is using his experience to close off Palou.
IndyCar Mid-Ohio race LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the IndyCar Mid-Ohio Indy 200 race.
Alex Palou took pole position for the IndyCar Mid-Ohio, giving him a chance to extend his dominance this year.
Christian Lundgaard will be his closest competition on the starting grid.
Palou drew the anger from Will Power on Saturday so their rivalry will renew.
The race will begin at 6pm UK time / 1pm ET.
Palou is driving the car with everything he has, he looks to be overdriving it almost going wide into the keyhole.
We're due for a four lap race here between the two teammates, this will be explosive stuff.
Palou made a mistake off track and hands Dixon the lead. The race is still on though with Palou only eight-tenths behind.
Palou goes slow and Dixon takes the lead.
Kyle Kirkwood has so far failed to recover from his shock qualifying knockout. He started seventh and is now running eighth.
Kyffin Simpson remains stuck out of contention for a podium despite his great run early in the race. An issue early on dropped him from third to seventh before a stall in the pits put the final nail in the coffin.
McLaughlin has had a really absent race in 23rd. The only running Penske left, I'm sure the team will be glad to forget this race. They might even be ready to forget this season.
Although in third, Marcus Armstrong will not reach the end with only 11 laps to go. Siegel joins him in this.
Dixon sits behind Palou at about 2.5 seconds. He has lost time rather than gained. It feels now or never from him.
McLaren are sitting well right next to each other. Siegel leads the bunch in fourth, followed by Lundgaard and then O'Ward.
Colton pits from the lead but has a problem on the front left which makes it a slow stop. He comes out in 8th on used softs.
Palou has pitted and returned to track ahead of Dixon. It's on Dixon now to close the gap and take the lead.
Palou has used three seconds of push to pass which suggests he will pit soon. It seems he is looking for a 27 second gap to Dixon before he pits.
Dixon is an expert of Mid-Ohio and has won here six times. His two-stop strategy will mean at this stage Palou will have to pass on track.
Palou is losing serious time behind Stingray Robb. He manages to make the move into T2 but he had to use push to pass to do it.
Pato O'Ward is on on his third pitstop. It seems a long way to go with 25 laps still expected.
Dixon pits again followed by Kyffin Simpson. Simpson is on reds but stalls out of his box. Dixon comes out on hards while Simpson drops to 12th after a slow stop.
Dixon's tires look very worn but he is expected to pit again soon. Expect this to be his last stop.
Pato O'Ward is having a strong race up to fourth after having already pitted twice. One to watch going ahead.
Nolan Siegel and Marcus Armstrong are in a great battle out on track as Siegel struggles to find a way through into T4.
Out of pits, Herta has had to defend massively from Kirkwood. Kirkwood has managed to squeeze through on warmer tires.
Palou is in the pits followed by Herta and comes out ahead of Lundgaard again.
Siegel pits again and puts on used softs.
Scott Dixon is looking strong on his strategy sat in third and 16 second behind Palou. I believe he is still on a two-stop too.