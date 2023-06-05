2023 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America: Full Weekend Race Schedule

The IndyCar paddock can take a deep breath after a hectic Month of May and a quick turnaround to the new street circuit in downtown Detroit. The series will now have a weekend off before the next event, which takes place at one of the most iconic road courses in North America. Elkhart Lake will be the location for the next event, as the drivers hit the 4-mile course at Road America.

Among the current crop of drivers, only Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden have two victories at the circuit. Arrow McLaren teammates Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist each have a win, as do Team Penske's Will Power and today's winner at Detroit, Alex Palou. The win for Palou came in 2021 - his championship season. Newgarden is the defending race winner.

This could be the opportunity for Romain Grosjean to finally capture his first race win. The Andretti Autosport driver loves this track and has finished inside the top-five in each of his two starts. He desperately needs another great result to put himself back into the championship hunt after his crash at Detroit today. His teammate Colton Herta has been quick here too, finishing 8th, 5th, 5th, 2nd, and 5th in his five starts.

The weekend gets underway with practice on Friday afternoon. Saturday will be busy with another practice session in the morning, followed by afternoon qualifying. Coverage for Sunday's race on USA Network begins at 1 PM ET as 27 drivers will do battle for 55 laps. The 4.014-mile road course has been fully paved since last year, which will throw another interesting dynamic into the weekend.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday June 16

4:00 pm - Practice 1

Saturday June 17

10:55 am - Practice 2

1:55 pm - Qualifying

Sunday June 18

1:00 pm - Race