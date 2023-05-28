INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After 107th Indianapolis 500

Josef Newgarden finally has his Indy 500 win, and he also inched his way closer to a third IndyCar series championship. Although double-points are no longer awarded at Indianapolis, Newgarden did move up to fourth in the standings after six races, just three points out of third place.

Alex Palou started the race on pole position, and appeared to be the car to beat early in the race until he was struck on pit lane by Rinus VeeKay. The repairs to the damage caused put him near the back of the field, but he was able to recover to finish 4th in the race. Palou holds the lead in the championship by 20 points over Marcus Ericsson, who nearly won the 500 for the second straight year.

Pato O'Ward sits in third, just 14 points behind Ericsson. The Arrow McLaren driver was poised for another shot at the win at Indianapolis, but his patience wore thin late in the race and he made an aggressive move that didn't work out. Trailing these four drivers is six-time series champion Scott Dixon, who finished 6th today at Indianapolis.

The rest of the top-ten in the standings consists of Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean, Will Power, and Colton Herta. With the Month of May now in the rear view mirror, teams and drivers will now focus on the championship battle as the season rages on. The next race on the calendar comes next weekend on the new street course layout in downtown Detroit.