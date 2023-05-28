INDYCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After 107th Indianapolis 500

28 May 2023
INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After 107th Indianapolis 500

A look at the current driver championship points standings after Josef Newgarden's win in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Josef Newgarden finally has his Indy 500 win, and he also inched his way closer to a third IndyCar series championship. Although double-points are no longer awarded at Indianapolis, Newgarden did move up to fourth in the standings after six races, just three points out of third place.

Alex Palou started the race on pole position, and appeared to be the car to beat early in the race until he was struck on pit lane by Rinus VeeKay. The repairs to the damage caused put him near the back of the field, but he was able to recover to finish 4th in the race. Palou holds the lead in the championship by 20 points over Marcus Ericsson, who nearly won the 500 for the second straight year.

Pato O'Ward sits in third, just 14 points behind Ericsson. The Arrow McLaren driver was poised for another shot at the win at Indianapolis, but his patience wore thin late in the race and he made an aggressive move that didn't work out. Trailing these four drivers is six-time series champion Scott Dixon, who finished 6th today at Indianapolis.

The rest of the top-ten in the standings consists of Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean, Will Power, and Colton Herta. With the Month of May now in the rear view mirror, teams and drivers will now focus on the championship battle as the season rages on. The next race on the calendar comes next weekend on the new street course layout in downtown Detroit.

2023 INDYCAR Series Championship Standings 
Pos Driver Team ManufacturerPoints
1Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda219
2Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda199
3Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet185
4Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet182
5Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda162
6Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet149
7Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet145
8Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda139
9Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet131
10Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda130
11Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda122
12Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda113
13Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet113
14Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet111
15Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet96
16Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet96
17Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda94
18David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda84
19Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda77
20Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet73
21Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda69
22Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda65
23Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda63
24Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet61
25Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda55
26Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet51
27Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda47