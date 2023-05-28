INDYCAR Driver Ratings for The 107th Running of The Indianapolis 500

INDYCAR: Driver Rankings For The 107th Indianapolis 500, Won by Josef Newgarden
Crash INDYCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Josef Newgarden: 10
Finally, the two-time series champion is now an Indy 500 winner.
Marcus Ericsson: 9
Some would argue that Ericsson should be a back-to-back Indy 500 winner, but the last red flag gave Newgarden a shot at him, and it just didn't work out.
Santino Ferrucci: 9
Ferrucci delivered the best run for AJ Foyt's team at Indianapolis since their win in 1999.
Alex Palou: 8
The pole sitter had a car capable of winning the race, but the contact with Rinus VeeKay on pit lane set him back and ultimately cost him dearly.
Alexander Rossi: 8
He may not have been the strongest of the four Arrow McLaren cars today, but he was the only one to finish inside the top five.
Scott Dixon: 8
It was a strange and quiet day for the six-time champion, who many thought would finally get his second Indy 500 win.
Takuma Sato: 7
A solid finish for Sato but expectations were high for the two-time Indy 500 winner heading into this event.
Conor Daly: 8
An 8th place finish for the hometown hero, who was once again the best of three cars for Ed Carpenter Racing.
Colton Herta: 6
He recovered to finish 9th but the costly mistake on pit road that earned him a penalty is one that he will be regretting for quite some time.
Rinus VeeKay: 4
Another brilliant qualifying effort, and another bone-headed mistake in the race.
Ryan Hunter-Reay: 8
After being out of the series last year, Hunter-Reay stepped right in and nearly produced a top-ten result for the one-off Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team.
Callum Ilott: 6
With a little strategy and a bit of luck, Ilott was able to secure a solid 12th place result for the Juncos Hollinger Racing team.
Devlin DeFrancesco: 6
Not many people would have predicted a top 15 finish for the Andretti Autosport driver.
Scott McLaughlin: 6
McLaughlin was nowhere to be found, but it still went much better than last year.
Helio Castroneves: 6
In what has been a brutal season for Meyer Shank Racing, their one spot to shine ended up with a dud.
Tony Kanaan: 6
His final Indy 500 did not go as planned, but he finished the race and got the warm embrace he so deserved.
Marco Andretti: 6
He was near the back of the field for most of the race, but still won't be pleased with a 17th place finish.
Jack Harvey: 6
There was only one way to go for Harvey, who started on the last row.
Christian Lundgaard: 6
Same as his teammate above.
Ed Carpenter: 5
Another costly penalty hurt him late in the race, as another opportunity for the team owner went down the drain.
Benjamin Pedersen: 5
The fastest qualifying rookie in Indy 500 history was unable to maneuver his way through the field today.
Graham Rahal: 8
Considering he started the race two laps down from pit lane, it was a herculean effort for Rahal to improve 11 positions in the race.
Will Power: 5
The former 500 winner was nowhere to be found in this race, which stings even more with his teammate winning.
Pato O'Ward: 6
Patience has always been the Achilles heel for O'Ward, who simply made a bold and unnecessary move at the wrong time.
Simon Pagenaud: 4
His terrible tenure at Meyer Shank Racing continued with a disappointing 25th place finish.
Agustin Canapino: 7
Before the speeding penalty on pit lane, Canapino was showing very well, and had a solid month overall.
Felix Rosenqvist: 7
As one of the cars to beat, Rosenqvist was positioned well until his accident late in the race.
Kyle Kirkwood: 7
He was collected in Rosenqvist's crash, and was thankfully uninjured when his car went upside down.
David Malukas: 5
He too was involved in a scary incident that could have been much worse.
Romain Grosjean: 4
He showed signs of speed early, but another crash left Grosjean fuming.
Sting Ray Robb: 3
Call it a rookie mistake, and just move on.
RC Enerson: 6
The mechanical issue aside, it was a fantastic month of May for Enerson and the Abel Motorsports group, and they should be very proud of their performance throughout the event.
Katherine Legge: 3
A bad week just kept getting worse, and it finally came to a head with multiple incidents in this race.