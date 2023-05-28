INDYCAR Driver Ratings for The 107th Running of The Indianapolis 500

Josef Newgarden: 10

Finally, the two-time series champion is now an Indy 500 winner.

Marcus Ericsson: 9

Some would argue that Ericsson should be a back-to-back Indy 500 winner, but the last red flag gave Newgarden a shot at him, and it just didn't work out.

Santino Ferrucci: 9

Ferrucci delivered the best run for AJ Foyt's team at Indianapolis since their win in 1999.

Alex Palou: 8

The pole sitter had a car capable of winning the race, but the contact with Rinus VeeKay on pit lane set him back and ultimately cost him dearly.

Alexander Rossi: 8

He may not have been the strongest of the four Arrow McLaren cars today, but he was the only one to finish inside the top five.

Scott Dixon: 8

It was a strange and quiet day for the six-time champion, who many thought would finally get his second Indy 500 win.

Takuma Sato: 7

A solid finish for Sato but expectations were high for the two-time Indy 500 winner heading into this event.

Conor Daly: 8

An 8th place finish for the hometown hero, who was once again the best of three cars for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Colton Herta: 6

He recovered to finish 9th but the costly mistake on pit road that earned him a penalty is one that he will be regretting for quite some time.

Rinus VeeKay: 4

Another brilliant qualifying effort, and another bone-headed mistake in the race.

Ryan Hunter-Reay: 8

After being out of the series last year, Hunter-Reay stepped right in and nearly produced a top-ten result for the one-off Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team.

Callum Ilott: 6

With a little strategy and a bit of luck, Ilott was able to secure a solid 12th place result for the Juncos Hollinger Racing team.

Devlin DeFrancesco: 6

Not many people would have predicted a top 15 finish for the Andretti Autosport driver.

Scott McLaughlin: 6

McLaughlin was nowhere to be found, but it still went much better than last year.

Helio Castroneves: 6

In what has been a brutal season for Meyer Shank Racing, their one spot to shine ended up with a dud.

Tony Kanaan: 6

His final Indy 500 did not go as planned, but he finished the race and got the warm embrace he so deserved.

Marco Andretti: 6

He was near the back of the field for most of the race, but still won't be pleased with a 17th place finish.

Jack Harvey: 6

There was only one way to go for Harvey, who started on the last row.

Christian Lundgaard: 6

Same as his teammate above.

Ed Carpenter: 5

Another costly penalty hurt him late in the race, as another opportunity for the team owner went down the drain.

Benjamin Pedersen: 5

The fastest qualifying rookie in Indy 500 history was unable to maneuver his way through the field today.

Graham Rahal: 8

Considering he started the race two laps down from pit lane, it was a herculean effort for Rahal to improve 11 positions in the race.

Will Power: 5

The former 500 winner was nowhere to be found in this race, which stings even more with his teammate winning.

Pato O'Ward: 6

Patience has always been the Achilles heel for O'Ward, who simply made a bold and unnecessary move at the wrong time.

Simon Pagenaud: 4

His terrible tenure at Meyer Shank Racing continued with a disappointing 25th place finish.

Agustin Canapino: 7

Before the speeding penalty on pit lane, Canapino was showing very well, and had a solid month overall.

Felix Rosenqvist: 7

As one of the cars to beat, Rosenqvist was positioned well until his accident late in the race.

Kyle Kirkwood: 7

He was collected in Rosenqvist's crash, and was thankfully uninjured when his car went upside down.

David Malukas: 5

He too was involved in a scary incident that could have been much worse.

Romain Grosjean: 4

He showed signs of speed early, but another crash left Grosjean fuming.

Sting Ray Robb: 3

Call it a rookie mistake, and just move on.

RC Enerson: 6

The mechanical issue aside, it was a fantastic month of May for Enerson and the Abel Motorsports group, and they should be very proud of their performance throughout the event.

Katherine Legge: 3

A bad week just kept getting worse, and it finally came to a head with multiple incidents in this race.