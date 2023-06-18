INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Road America

INDYCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After Alex Palou Wins at Road America

A look at the current driver championship points standings after Alex Palou's win at Road America.

The 51-point championship lead that Alex Palou entered with this weekend at Road America grew even more. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver added 23 more points today, earning his third victory in the last four races. Palou has been on a dominating stretch, earning pole position and finishing 4th in the Indianapolis 500 in that one race he didn't win. His teammate Marcus Ericsson remains in second place after his top-ten finish today.

Josef Newgarden was a runner-up in Elkhart Lake, and the Indy 500 winner holds serve in the third position as he seeks his third series title. Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon have had their share of incidents on track this season, and the two are joined at the hip, tied for fourth place in the standings, 98 points out of the lead.

Scott McLaughlin moved up to sixth after his solid finish today at Road America, as he leapfrogged Alexander Rossi, who finished two spots behind him in the race. It was a disappointing end for the Arrow McLaren driver, who was at the top of the leaderboard in all three practice sessions at Elkhart Lake.

Will Power was clearly the most frustrated driver this weekend, as he rebounded for a decent finish today. He remains eighth in the standings as he aims to defend his title. Colton Herta had the race in hand today, but he faded in the closing laps and only managed a 5th place finish. His 21-race winless streak continues, as he sits 141 points out of the lead. Herta's Andretti Autosport teammate Kyle Kirkwood gained two spots in the standings and is now in the top-ten.

Felix Rosenqvist had a miserable day at Road America and dropped to 12th in the standings. He is still one spot ahead of Romain Grosjean, who has had a miserable string of results this year. Graham Rahal climbed back up to 17th while rookie Marcus Armstrong fell to 18th despite a strong race today. Helio Castroneves (20th) and Simon Pagenaud (24th) continue to hold serve near the bottom of the standings as Meyer Shank Racing continues to struggle.

2023 INDYCAR Series Championship Standings 
Pos Driver Team ManufacturerPoints
1Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda324
2Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda250
3Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet243
4Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet226
5Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda226
6Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet199
7Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet196
8Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet190
9Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda183
10Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda164
11Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda162
12Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet158
13Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda150
14Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet128
15Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet126
16Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet119
17Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda118
18Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda108
19David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda96
20Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda95
21Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet88
22Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet88
23Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda88
24Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda88
25Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda83
26Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet70
27Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda63