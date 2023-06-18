INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Road America

The 51-point championship lead that Alex Palou entered with this weekend at Road America grew even more. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver added 23 more points today, earning his third victory in the last four races. Palou has been on a dominating stretch, earning pole position and finishing 4th in the Indianapolis 500 in that one race he didn't win. His teammate Marcus Ericsson remains in second place after his top-ten finish today.

Josef Newgarden was a runner-up in Elkhart Lake, and the Indy 500 winner holds serve in the third position as he seeks his third series title. Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon have had their share of incidents on track this season, and the two are joined at the hip, tied for fourth place in the standings, 98 points out of the lead.

Scott McLaughlin moved up to sixth after his solid finish today at Road America, as he leapfrogged Alexander Rossi, who finished two spots behind him in the race. It was a disappointing end for the Arrow McLaren driver, who was at the top of the leaderboard in all three practice sessions at Elkhart Lake.

Will Power was clearly the most frustrated driver this weekend, as he rebounded for a decent finish today. He remains eighth in the standings as he aims to defend his title. Colton Herta had the race in hand today, but he faded in the closing laps and only managed a 5th place finish. His 21-race winless streak continues, as he sits 141 points out of the lead. Herta's Andretti Autosport teammate Kyle Kirkwood gained two spots in the standings and is now in the top-ten.

Felix Rosenqvist had a miserable day at Road America and dropped to 12th in the standings. He is still one spot ahead of Romain Grosjean, who has had a miserable string of results this year. Graham Rahal climbed back up to 17th while rookie Marcus Armstrong fell to 18th despite a strong race today. Helio Castroneves (20th) and Simon Pagenaud (24th) continue to hold serve near the bottom of the standings as Meyer Shank Racing continues to struggle.