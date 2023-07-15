2023 IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Honda Indy Toronto - Practice Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 2 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 7 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 9 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 10 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 12 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 13 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 14 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 15 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 16 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 17 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 18 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 19 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 20 Tom Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 21 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 22 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 23 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 25 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 26 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 27 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Mother Nature made a surprise visit during IndyCar qualifying in Toronto, throwing a major curveball in the session. In the end it was Christian Lundgaard that conquered the conditions, and earned his second pole of the season for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He will be joined on the front row by Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin. Pato O'Ward and Marcus Ericsson will share Row 2 with Felix Rosenqvist and Will Power completing the Firestone Fast Six.

All eyes will be on Ericsson and Rosenqvist, as the two Swedish drivers collided on the opening-lap of the last race at Mid-Ohio. Simon Pagenaud missed the race at Mid-Ohio and was not cleared to drive this weekend in Toronto has he continues to recover from his crash. Two-time IMSA champion Tom Blomqvist is filling in for Meyer Shank Racing this weekend, and qualified 20th as he prepares to make a full-time move to the team next season.

Four-time and defending race winner Scott Dixon just missed out on the Firestone Fast Six and will start 7th tomorrow, still searching for his first win of the season. Kyle Kirkwood already won on the streets of Long Beach earlier this year, and hopes to duplicate that tomorrow from the 8th starting spot. Romain Grosjean and Marcus Armstrong rounded out the top-ten in qualifying.

Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden starts 11th tomorrow, but he certainly knows his way around Exhibition Place. The Team Penske driver has two wins at this circuit, but he clearly did not have the pace that his teammates displayed today. He is one of many drivers trying to keep pace with championship leader Alex Palou, who failed to advance out of the first round of qualifying, just as the rain began to fall. Palou will start 15th tomorrow, easily his worst qualifying effort of the season.

Colton Herta will be starting alongside Palou, as the Andretti Autosport driver got knocked out of the second round in qualifying. He was arguably the fastest driver in the two practice sessions, but the conditions leveled the playing field today. His former teammate Alexander Rossi starts 26th, after mechanical issues brought an early end to his qualifying run. The RLL team will bookend the grid as Graham Rahal spun in the wet conditions and will start last.

Previous Toronto winners

2022: Scott Dixon

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Scott Dixon

2017: Josef Newgarden

2016: Will Power

2015: Josef Newgarden

2014: Mike Conway

2014: Sebastien Bourdais

2013: Scott Dixon

2013: Scott Dixon

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2011: Dario Franchitti

2010: Will Power

2009: Dario Franchitti