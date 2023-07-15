2023 IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto - Full Qualifying Results

IndyCar: Christian Lundgaard Takes Honda Indy Toronto Pole - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Toronto where Christian Lundgaard earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Honda Indy Toronto - Practice Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|7
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|9
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|10
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|11
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|12
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|14
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|15
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|16
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|18
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|20
|Tom Blomqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|21
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|24
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|27
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
Mother Nature made a surprise visit during IndyCar qualifying in Toronto, throwing a major curveball in the session. In the end it was Christian Lundgaard that conquered the conditions, and earned his second pole of the season for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He will be joined on the front row by Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin. Pato O'Ward and Marcus Ericsson will share Row 2 with Felix Rosenqvist and Will Power completing the Firestone Fast Six.
All eyes will be on Ericsson and Rosenqvist, as the two Swedish drivers collided on the opening-lap of the last race at Mid-Ohio. Simon Pagenaud missed the race at Mid-Ohio and was not cleared to drive this weekend in Toronto has he continues to recover from his crash. Two-time IMSA champion Tom Blomqvist is filling in for Meyer Shank Racing this weekend, and qualified 20th as he prepares to make a full-time move to the team next season.
Four-time and defending race winner Scott Dixon just missed out on the Firestone Fast Six and will start 7th tomorrow, still searching for his first win of the season. Kyle Kirkwood already won on the streets of Long Beach earlier this year, and hopes to duplicate that tomorrow from the 8th starting spot. Romain Grosjean and Marcus Armstrong rounded out the top-ten in qualifying.
Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden starts 11th tomorrow, but he certainly knows his way around Exhibition Place. The Team Penske driver has two wins at this circuit, but he clearly did not have the pace that his teammates displayed today. He is one of many drivers trying to keep pace with championship leader Alex Palou, who failed to advance out of the first round of qualifying, just as the rain began to fall. Palou will start 15th tomorrow, easily his worst qualifying effort of the season.
Colton Herta will be starting alongside Palou, as the Andretti Autosport driver got knocked out of the second round in qualifying. He was arguably the fastest driver in the two practice sessions, but the conditions leveled the playing field today. His former teammate Alexander Rossi starts 26th, after mechanical issues brought an early end to his qualifying run. The RLL team will bookend the grid as Graham Rahal spun in the wet conditions and will start last.
Previous Toronto winners
2022: Scott Dixon
2019: Simon Pagenaud
2018: Scott Dixon
2017: Josef Newgarden
2016: Will Power
2015: Josef Newgarden
2014: Mike Conway
2014: Sebastien Bourdais
2013: Scott Dixon
2013: Scott Dixon
2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2011: Dario Franchitti
2010: Will Power
2009: Dario Franchitti