2023 INDYCAR Honda Indy Toronto: Full Weekend Race Schedule

The next race on the 2023 IndyCar calendar comes in two weeks, which is great for anyone not named Alex Palou. The 2021 series champion is on a dominating run, having won four of the last five races. The Chip Ganassi driver will get his next opportunity on the 11-turn, 1.786-mile Exhibition Place street circuit in downtown Toronto. Palou has only raced on the circuit one time, but his teammate Scott Dixon certainly knows his way around the place.

Dixon has four wins and eight top-five finishes in Toronto. In fact, Dixon has started on the outside of the front row in each of the last three races, finishing 1st, 2nd, and 1st. His 240 laps led is far and away the most by any driver in the series. Dixon is still searching for his first win of the season, which would extend his record of consecutive seasons with at least one race victory.

Penske teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden have also been to victory lane in Toronto - two times each. Power has not had any recent success at the track though, finishing 21st, 18th, 18th, and 15th in his last four starts. Like Dixon, he is looking for his first win of the season, as both finished on the podium today at Mid-Ohio. Simon Pagenaud will return to the cockpit after missing today's race after his violet crash in practice on Saturday. Toronto has been a good place for him, finishing 5th, 2nd, 1st, and 7th in his last four starts.

The entire paddock is chasing Palou, as he takes a 110-point advantage into the Toronto weekend. The action kicks off with the first practice session on Friday, with a busy day on Saturday that features practice and qualifying for the event. Qualifying will be important, as the last three Toronto races have been won from the front row.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday July 14

3:00 pm - Practice 1

Saturday July 15

10:35 am - Practice 2

2:50 pm - Qualifying

Sunday July 16

1:30 pm - Race