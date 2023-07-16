INDYCAR: Christian Lundgaard Wins Honda Indy Toronto – Full Race Results

16 Jul 2023
2023 Honda Indy Toronto – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Honda Indy Toronto, won by Christian Lundgaard.

2023 Honda Indy Toronto - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
2Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
3Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
4Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
6Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
7Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda
8Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
9Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
10Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
11Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
12Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
13Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
14Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
15Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
16Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
17Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
18Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
19Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
20David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
21Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
22Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
23Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
24Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
25Tom BlomqvistMeyer Shank RacingHonda
26Ryan Hunter-ReayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
27Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet

The only international trip on the 2023 IndyCar calendar was a delightful one for Christian Lundgaard. After capturing his first career pole on Saturday, Lundgaard finished the job by earning his first career win in the Honda Indy Toronto. It was the first win for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in nearly three years, and the first for any team outside of the big-four since the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The driver of the No. 45 Honda has been the bright spot for the team all season.

Championship leader Alex Palou put in a sensational drive to finish runner-up after starting in 15th. He drove through the field and finished the last third of the race with a broken front wing and increased his already-insane lead in the points standings to 117 points. Colton Herta started right in front of Palou in 14th, and joined those two on the podium. It is the first podium of the season for Herta, who was the only Andretti Autosport driver that fared well in the race.

Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden completed the top-five on Sunday. Dixon earned his 11th career top-five at Toronto, and his 11th consecutive top-ten finish. Newgarden didn't have the pace of the drivers before him, and was never really a threat to win this race, but he managed the final stint well as other drivers had to pit late for fuel. Newgarden's teammate Scott McLaughlin, Marcus Armstrong, Pato O'Ward, Graham Rahal, and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top-ten.

While Palou and Herta had brilliant climbs to the podium, Rahal himself did a masterful job on Sunday. The driver of the No. 15 Honda started dead last after spinning in qualifying. He had contact on the opening-lap crash, but still rebounded to finish 9th. Marcus Ericsson was in line for a podium finish but had to pit for fuel on the final lap and finished 11th.

Will Power was another driver that ran out of fuel at the end and had to pit, which took away his opportunity for a podium. He finished 14th, just ahead of Kyle Kirkwood, who saw a good day gone wrong. Kirkwood was battling at the front but was penalized after spinning Helio Castroneves on a restart. His teammate Romain Grosjean had another dreadful exit, as he crashed by himself halfway through the race when he lost the grip on his steering wheel.

Tom Blomqvist didn't even get to turn a lap in his first IndyCar start, as he was filling in for the recovering Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing. The two-time IMSA champion and Rolex 24 winner was collected on the opening-lap crash when Jack Harvey made contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay. The crash also collected Alexander Rossi, who had a weekend to forget.

Previous Toronto winners

2022: Scott Dixon

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Scott Dixon

2017: Josef Newgarden

2016: Will Power

2015: Josef Newgarden

2014: Mike Conway

2014: Sebastien Bourdais

2013: Scott Dixon

2013: Scott Dixon

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2011: Dario Franchitti

2010: Will Power

2009: Dario Franchitti