2023 Honda Indy Toronto – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Christian Lundgaard Wins Honda Indy Toronto – Full Race Results
|2023 Honda Indy Toronto - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|2
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|3
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|4
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|7
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|12
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|15
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|16
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|17
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|20
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|21
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|22
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|23
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|24
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|25
|Tom Blomqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|26
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
The only international trip on the 2023 IndyCar calendar was a delightful one for Christian Lundgaard. After capturing his first career pole on Saturday, Lundgaard finished the job by earning his first career win in the Honda Indy Toronto. It was the first win for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in nearly three years, and the first for any team outside of the big-four since the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The driver of the No. 45 Honda has been the bright spot for the team all season.
Championship leader Alex Palou put in a sensational drive to finish runner-up after starting in 15th. He drove through the field and finished the last third of the race with a broken front wing and increased his already-insane lead in the points standings to 117 points. Colton Herta started right in front of Palou in 14th, and joined those two on the podium. It is the first podium of the season for Herta, who was the only Andretti Autosport driver that fared well in the race.
Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden completed the top-five on Sunday. Dixon earned his 11th career top-five at Toronto, and his 11th consecutive top-ten finish. Newgarden didn't have the pace of the drivers before him, and was never really a threat to win this race, but he managed the final stint well as other drivers had to pit late for fuel. Newgarden's teammate Scott McLaughlin, Marcus Armstrong, Pato O'Ward, Graham Rahal, and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top-ten.
While Palou and Herta had brilliant climbs to the podium, Rahal himself did a masterful job on Sunday. The driver of the No. 15 Honda started dead last after spinning in qualifying. He had contact on the opening-lap crash, but still rebounded to finish 9th. Marcus Ericsson was in line for a podium finish but had to pit for fuel on the final lap and finished 11th.
Will Power was another driver that ran out of fuel at the end and had to pit, which took away his opportunity for a podium. He finished 14th, just ahead of Kyle Kirkwood, who saw a good day gone wrong. Kirkwood was battling at the front but was penalized after spinning Helio Castroneves on a restart. His teammate Romain Grosjean had another dreadful exit, as he crashed by himself halfway through the race when he lost the grip on his steering wheel.
Tom Blomqvist didn't even get to turn a lap in his first IndyCar start, as he was filling in for the recovering Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing. The two-time IMSA champion and Rolex 24 winner was collected on the opening-lap crash when Jack Harvey made contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay. The crash also collected Alexander Rossi, who had a weekend to forget.
Previous Toronto winners
2022: Scott Dixon
2019: Simon Pagenaud
2018: Scott Dixon
2017: Josef Newgarden
2016: Will Power
2015: Josef Newgarden
2014: Mike Conway
2014: Sebastien Bourdais
2013: Scott Dixon
2013: Scott Dixon
2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2011: Dario Franchitti
2010: Will Power
2009: Dario Franchitti