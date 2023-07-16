2023 Honda Indy Toronto – Full Race Results

2023 Honda Indy Toronto - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 2 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 4 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 6 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 7 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 10 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 13 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 15 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 16 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 17 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 18 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 19 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 21 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 23 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 24 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 25 Tom Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 26 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 27 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

The only international trip on the 2023 IndyCar calendar was a delightful one for Christian Lundgaard. After capturing his first career pole on Saturday, Lundgaard finished the job by earning his first career win in the Honda Indy Toronto. It was the first win for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in nearly three years, and the first for any team outside of the big-four since the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The driver of the No. 45 Honda has been the bright spot for the team all season.

Championship leader Alex Palou put in a sensational drive to finish runner-up after starting in 15th. He drove through the field and finished the last third of the race with a broken front wing and increased his already-insane lead in the points standings to 117 points. Colton Herta started right in front of Palou in 14th, and joined those two on the podium. It is the first podium of the season for Herta, who was the only Andretti Autosport driver that fared well in the race.

Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden completed the top-five on Sunday. Dixon earned his 11th career top-five at Toronto, and his 11th consecutive top-ten finish. Newgarden didn't have the pace of the drivers before him, and was never really a threat to win this race, but he managed the final stint well as other drivers had to pit late for fuel. Newgarden's teammate Scott McLaughlin, Marcus Armstrong, Pato O'Ward, Graham Rahal, and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top-ten.

While Palou and Herta had brilliant climbs to the podium, Rahal himself did a masterful job on Sunday. The driver of the No. 15 Honda started dead last after spinning in qualifying. He had contact on the opening-lap crash, but still rebounded to finish 9th. Marcus Ericsson was in line for a podium finish but had to pit for fuel on the final lap and finished 11th.

Will Power was another driver that ran out of fuel at the end and had to pit, which took away his opportunity for a podium. He finished 14th, just ahead of Kyle Kirkwood, who saw a good day gone wrong. Kirkwood was battling at the front but was penalized after spinning Helio Castroneves on a restart. His teammate Romain Grosjean had another dreadful exit, as he crashed by himself halfway through the race when he lost the grip on his steering wheel.

Tom Blomqvist didn't even get to turn a lap in his first IndyCar start, as he was filling in for the recovering Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing. The two-time IMSA champion and Rolex 24 winner was collected on the opening-lap crash when Jack Harvey made contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay. The crash also collected Alexander Rossi, who had a weekend to forget.

Previous Toronto winners

2022: Scott Dixon

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Scott Dixon

2017: Josef Newgarden

2016: Will Power

2015: Josef Newgarden

2014: Mike Conway

2014: Sebastien Bourdais

2013: Scott Dixon

2013: Scott Dixon

2012: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2011: Dario Franchitti

2010: Will Power

2009: Dario Franchitti