2024 IndyCar standings after the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 101 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 100 -1 3 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 98 -3 4 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 94 -7 5 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 87 -14 6 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 71 -30 7 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 67 -34 8 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 62 -39 9 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 59 -42 10 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 58 -43 11 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet 53 -48 12 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 53 -48 13 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 50 -51 14 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 49 -52 15 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 48 -53 16 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 48 -53 17 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 48 -53 18 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 45 -56 19 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 45 -56 20 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 39 -62 21 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 35 -66 22 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 34 -67 23 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 28 -73 24 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 27 -74 25 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 23 -78 26 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 22 -79 27 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 19 -82 28 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -91 29 Colin Braun USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -91 30 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 9 -92

The IndyCar Championship standings have completely changed after the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. This is not just because of on-track action but also because of penalties that Team Penske was given midweek.

Heading into the third race of the season it looked like Josef Newgarden would be leading the way. However, after having his race win from the opening round of the season taken away from him Scott Dixon inherited the lead.

But now after the latest race, it is the Andretti Global driver of Colton Herta who leads the way by only a single point ahead of Team Penske driver Will Power.

The American driver may now have the Championship lead, but he only finished in eighth place in Alabama.

Third place is now Chip Ganassi Racings, Alex Palou. With Alabama race winner Scott McLaughlin down in ninth place in the Championship.

After facing heavy penalties Newgarden is now in 16th in the standings.

One of the stand-out drives of the weekend and one of the biggest Championship movers is Linus Lundqvist. The IndyCar rookie got a podium finish this weekend and shot his way up the standings into eighth place.