2024 IndyCar standings after the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Colton Herta takes the IndyCar Championship lead after the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|101
|2
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|100
|-1
|3
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|98
|-3
|4
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|94
|-7
|5
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|87
|-14
|6
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|71
|-30
|7
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|67
|-34
|8
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|62
|-39
|9
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|59
|-42
|10
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|58
|-43
|11
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|53
|-48
|12
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|53
|-48
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|50
|-51
|14
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|49
|-52
|15
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|48
|-53
|16
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|48
|-53
|17
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|48
|-53
|18
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|45
|-56
|19
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|45
|-56
|20
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|39
|-62
|21
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|35
|-66
|22
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|34
|-67
|23
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|28
|-73
|24
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|27
|-74
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|-78
|26
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|-79
|27
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|19
|-82
|28
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-91
|29
|Colin Braun
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-91
|30
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|9
|-92
The IndyCar Championship standings have completely changed after the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. This is not just because of on-track action but also because of penalties that Team Penske was given midweek.
Heading into the third race of the season it looked like Josef Newgarden would be leading the way. However, after having his race win from the opening round of the season taken away from him Scott Dixon inherited the lead.
But now after the latest race, it is the Andretti Global driver of Colton Herta who leads the way by only a single point ahead of Team Penske driver Will Power.
The American driver may now have the Championship lead, but he only finished in eighth place in Alabama.
Third place is now Chip Ganassi Racings, Alex Palou. With Alabama race winner Scott McLaughlin down in ninth place in the Championship.
After facing heavy penalties Newgarden is now in 16th in the standings.
One of the stand-out drives of the weekend and one of the biggest Championship movers is Linus Lundqvist. The IndyCar rookie got a podium finish this weekend and shot his way up the standings into eighth place.