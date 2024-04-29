2024 IndyCar standings after the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Colton Herta takes the IndyCar Championship lead after the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Colton Herta
Colton Herta
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda101 
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet100-1
3Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda98-3
4Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda94-7
5Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda87-14
6Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet71-30
7Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda67-34
8Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda62-39
9Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet59-42
10Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet58-43
11Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet53-48
12Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet53-48
13Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet50-51
14Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda49-52
15Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda48-53
16Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet48-53
17Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda48-53
18Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda45-56
19Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda45-56
20Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet39-62
21Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda35-66
22Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda34-67
23Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda28-73
24Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet27-74
25Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet23-78
26Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet22-79
27Callum IlottGBRArrow McLarenChevrolet19-82
28Nolan SiegelUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-91
29Colin BraunUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-91
30Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda9-92

The IndyCar Championship standings have completely changed after the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. This is not just because of on-track action but also because of penalties that Team Penske was given midweek.

Heading into the third race of the season it looked like Josef Newgarden would be leading the way. However, after having his race win from the opening round of the season taken away from him Scott Dixon inherited the lead.

But now after the latest race, it is the Andretti Global driver of Colton Herta who leads the way by only a single point ahead of Team Penske driver Will Power.

The American driver may now have the Championship lead, but he only finished in eighth place in Alabama.

Third place is now Chip Ganassi Racings, Alex Palou. With Alabama race winner Scott McLaughlin down in ninth place in the Championship.

After facing heavy penalties Newgarden is now in 16th in the standings.

One of the stand-out drives of the weekend and one of the biggest Championship movers is Linus Lundqvist. The IndyCar rookie got a podium finish this weekend and shot his way up the standings into eighth place.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
37m ago
Big changes but no breakthrough for Yamaha at Jerez MotoGP test
Alex Rins, Jerez test (Dorna)
Alex Rins, Jerez test (Dorna)
MotoGP
News
37m ago
Honda ‘concept’ provides 'direction' for Joan Mir
Joan Mir, Jerez test
Joan Mir, Jerez test
MotoGP
News
1h ago
‘Precise’ Marc Marquez tries thumb brake during Monday test
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
Results
4h ago
2024 MotoGP Test Jerez, Spain - Results
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi mentions Valentino Rossi assistance at Jerez
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
McLaren rule out Austria-like improvement with “noticeable” Miami F1 upgrades
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
6h ago
MotoGP Jerez test: as it happened
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
7h ago
Jos Verstappen delivers “look further to 2026” warning over Max’s F1 future
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and his father Jos Verstappen (NLD) celebrate winning the Constructors' World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and his father Jos…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Pedro Acosta: “Everything was too nice” before warm-up crash, start ‘a disaster’
Pedro
Pedro