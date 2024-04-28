Bizarre events as 'Georgina' falls onto track during IndyCar race

Long time Barber Motorsports Park mannequin 'Georgina' fell off a bridge onto the live race track earlier today bringing out a caution

Georgina
Georgina

The IndyCar drivers got a shock this weekend after ‘Georgina’, a mannequin who hung from a bridge at Barber Motorsports Park fell from the bridge and onto the edge of the track.

The mannequin came down onto the track on Lap 52 and brought a caution out, the announcers at the circuit instantly pointed out that it was in fact “not a real person,” but instead it was an “eccentric part of what populates Barber Motorsports Park.”

Georgina had been a long-term spectator at Barber Motorsports Park and today decided to get involved in the action.

This is something that park creator George Barber joked about back in 2017 “Georgina likes the view from the bridge, and she’s decided that she’s going to stay there until one of these drivers slows down enough for her to drop right down into the cockpit with him. She’s a real attractive southern lady.”

Scott McLaughlin went on to win this race after ‘Georgina’ had been removed from the circuit safely.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
38 mins ago
Denny dominates at Dover Motor Speedway
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
NASCAR
Results
48 mins ago
2024 NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: Full results
Dover Motor Speedway
Dover Motor Speedway
IndyCar
News
1 hour ago
Bizarre events as 'Georgina' falls onto track during IndyCar race
Georgina
Georgina
IndyCar
News
2 hours ago
Scott McLaughlin bounces back after troubled week for Penske
Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin
IndyCar
Results
2 hours ago
Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix: Full Results
Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Jorge Martin “sad about today, don’t want a mistake like that again”
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Johann Zarco “kicked out” of Race Direction for “not good for this job” rant
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
6 hours ago
Mercedes told Max Verstappen dream won’t happen - but in 2026…
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the podium. Formula 1…
F1
News
6 hours ago
Every rumour from every team in the F1 driver market
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…