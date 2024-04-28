Bizarre events as 'Georgina' falls onto track during IndyCar race

The IndyCar drivers got a shock this weekend after ‘Georgina’, a mannequin who hung from a bridge at Barber Motorsports Park fell from the bridge and onto the edge of the track.

The mannequin came down onto the track on Lap 52 and brought a caution out, the announcers at the circuit instantly pointed out that it was in fact “not a real person,” but instead it was an “eccentric part of what populates Barber Motorsports Park.”

Georgina had been a long-term spectator at Barber Motorsports Park and today decided to get involved in the action.

This is something that park creator George Barber joked about back in 2017 “Georgina likes the view from the bridge, and she’s decided that she’s going to stay there until one of these drivers slows down enough for her to drop right down into the cockpit with him. She’s a real attractive southern lady.”

Scott McLaughlin went on to win this race after ‘Georgina’ had been removed from the circuit safely.