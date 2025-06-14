2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: LIVE UPDATES!

The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans begins at 4pm CET on Saturday 14 June.

The showpiece event of the entire endurance racing year, the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans is the 93rd edition of the iconic event held at the Circuit de la Sarthe in mid-June.

Cadillac will be chasing an historic first victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after it locked out the front row for a maiden pole earlier this week in Hyperpole.

The Jota-run Cadillac's of the No.12 and No.38 cars will lead the field at the start of the race on Saturday and could become the first American manufacturer to win outright at Le Mans since Ford in 1969.

Cadillac - who has four cars on the grid in Hypercar - will face stiff opposition, however, with six manufacturers expected to be in the mix for victory over the next 24 hours.

Last year's winners Ferrari struggled in qualifying, with the 2024 victor No.50 car only seventh, while the No.51 car and the No.83 AF Corse entry 11th and 13th on the grid.

Porsche will be aiming for a 20th victory at Le Mans and the first for Roger Penske, with the Penske Motorsport-run 963s starting from third, fifth and last in class. The No.6 entry was disqualified from Wednesday's qualifying results due to a weight limit infringement.

Toyota goes for a sixth victory at Le Mans on the 40th anniversary of its first visit to the French enduro, though it will do so from far down the grid, in 10th and 16th.

Other marques looking to push themselves into victory contention are BMW and Alpine, while returning Aston Martin and the Peugeot entries look set for a tough race.

Three classes will be on track, with the LMP2 field led off the line by the No.29 TDS Racing entry, while LMGT3 is headed by the No.27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin.

The race runs from 4pm CET Saturday 14 June to 4pm CET on Sunday 15 June, and is a double points round in the World Endurance Championship.