Earl Bamber in the No.38 Jota Cadillac is coming under big pressure for third from the No.50 Ferrari. Green flags are out.
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: LIVE UPDATES!
The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans begins at 4pm CET on Saturday 14 June.
The showpiece event of the entire endurance racing year, the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans is the 93rd edition of the iconic event held at the Circuit de la Sarthe in mid-June.
Cadillac will be chasing an historic first victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after it locked out the front row for a maiden pole earlier this week in Hyperpole.
The Jota-run Cadillac's of the No.12 and No.38 cars will lead the field at the start of the race on Saturday and could become the first American manufacturer to win outright at Le Mans since Ford in 1969.
Cadillac - who has four cars on the grid in Hypercar - will face stiff opposition, however, with six manufacturers expected to be in the mix for victory over the next 24 hours.
Last year's winners Ferrari struggled in qualifying, with the 2024 victor No.50 car only seventh, while the No.51 car and the No.83 AF Corse entry 11th and 13th on the grid.
Porsche will be aiming for a 20th victory at Le Mans and the first for Roger Penske, with the Penske Motorsport-run 963s starting from third, fifth and last in class. The No.6 entry was disqualified from Wednesday's qualifying results due to a weight limit infringement.
Toyota goes for a sixth victory at Le Mans on the 40th anniversary of its first visit to the French enduro, though it will do so from far down the grid, in 10th and 16th.
Other marques looking to push themselves into victory contention are BMW and Alpine, while returning Aston Martin and the Peugeot entries look set for a tough race.
Three classes will be on track, with the LMP2 field led off the line by the No.29 TDS Racing entry, while LMGT3 is headed by the No.27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin.
The race runs from 4pm CET Saturday 14 June to 4pm CET on Sunday 15 June, and is a double points round in the World Endurance Championship.
Hour one is done and the No.5 Porsche continues to lead polesitter No.12 Jota Cadillac.
Report to follow...
That was Paul di Resta in the car. He got caught by a GT3 car going through, got a bit loose and went straight to the barrier. He's back in. Yellow flags are out.
The No.93 Peugeot has crashed at the Porsche curves. It's ripped the rear bodywork off but has carried on. That will be straight to the pits.
Conway is being told he's got a bit of damage on his car.
The battle between Conway in the No.7 Toyota and the No.4 Porsche of Nasr is back on, with the Porsche holding firm into Mulsanne corner. That's all very tight!
The No.193 car is also under investigation.
The No.46 BMW was complaining about the brake bias on the car right now. Would explain some of its early struggles, though it is back into third in the LMGT3 class.
The No.22 United Autosports car is being investigated by the stewards for that tangle with the No.193 GT car and for an unsafe rejoin.
Andlauer's lead is back up above five seconds, so the pace in that Porsche remains strong right now over the Cadillacs.
In LMP2, the No.43 Inter Europol car leads while the No.78 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus is top in LMGT3.
Conway and Nasre so close going into the Porsche Curves. Nasr holds firm in the No.4.
While all that chaos was going on, the No.6 Porsche of Kevin Estre is up to fifth. Mike Conway has been able to clear the No.35 Alpine in his No.7 Toyota for 12th. The No.4 Porsche of Nasr is back in 12th after his stop.
Andlauer in the No.5 Porsche is back in the lead after the first stops. He's only 1.273s clear of the No.12 Jota Cadillac now. No, big gains made for the No.12 in that phase - which did stop a lap earlier than the Porsche did.
That was the No.22 United Autosports LMP2 and the No.193 Ferrari GT car got together into the chicane, while the No.22 forced a few to take avoiding action trying to rejoin.
The No.4 Porsche is in the pits, while there has been a tangle at the Dunlop chicane between a United Autosports car and the No.193 Ziggo Sport entry.
The No.7 Toyota and the the No.35 Alpine of Fred Makowiecki are having a good little battle for what is 14th right now.
Proper rush hour stuff on track now with all those stops. So, traffic is going to play a major part in the next stages of this race.
The No.5 Porsche is in after 12 laps. No.4 stays out and leads the No.83 AF Corse car.
In LMP2, the No.199 AO by TF car now leads after the pitstop phase, with PJ Hyett leading the No.43 Inter Europole car of Tom Dillmann - though not by much!
The No.88 Proton Competition Ford Mustang is leading in LMGT3 after the first round of stops.
The LMGT3 grid is coming into the pits now. Busy down there!
The No.5 Porsche of Andlauer still leads, with the No.4 Porsche of Felipe Nasr second after stops for the Jota cars. The No.50 Ferrari is up to third.
The No.7 Toyota, the No.101 Whelen Cadillac and the No.36 Alpine are also in.
Pitstops for the Jota Cadillac duo, as the No.12 and the No.38 have come in. Fuel only, say team.