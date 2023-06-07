This mega-expensive Alpine supercar includes a free lap of Le Mans

The bad news? Only 100 models of the A110 R Le Mans edition are expected to be made available.

And, pre-orders will begin at €140,000 (£120,000)!

100 ans de passion ça se célèbre !

Découvrez la série limitée A110 R Le Mans. pic.twitter.com/Pzxnz1JTkM — Alpine Cars FR (@AlpineCarsFR) June 7, 2023

Alpine have launched the A110 R to coincide with the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, the centenary year of the world’s most famous endurance race.

Alpine won the 1978 24 Hours of Le Mans.

More recently, the French team have competed in LMP1 and LMP2 classes although they will return to the LMDh Hypercar category next year.

The Le Mans track layout is engraved into the limited edition A110 R’s sun visor!

But the best bit is undoubtedly the freebie that comes along with purchasing this incredible motor.

The opportunity to drive down the Mulsanne straight is rare - but every buyer will be given that privilege on the morning before the 2024 race.

Buyers are also invited to attend Alpine’s team facilities in advance of the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The top speed is 177mph and it goes from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

Alpine describes: "Its exclusive white and blue livery is a tribute to the symbolic colours of Le Mans.

"A thin double line of blue e covers the carbon elements. The A110 R Le Mans takes up the essential features of endurance sport, such as the bucket seats and the shark fin on the carbon rear window."