Porsche edge Ferrari in FP2 at 24 Hours of Le Mans

A final two-hour practice session, after qualifying for Hyperpole saw Ferrari lead a one-two, was for teams to drive in night-time conditions ahead of the famous endurance race.

The dream trio of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button went fastest in the Innovative car class in their #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports.

FP2 results at 24 Hours of Le Mans

1. #6 Porsche 963 | Porsche Penske Motorsport – Kévin Estre/André Lotterer/Laurens Vanthoor – 3:28.878

2. #51 Ferrari 499P | Ferrari AF Corse – Alessandro Pier Guidi/James Calado/Antonio Giovinazzi – 3:29.225

3. #5 Porsche 963 | Porsche Penske Motorsport – Dane Cameron/Michael Christensen/Frédéric Makowiecki – 3:29.307

4. #2 Cadillac V-Series.R | Cadillac Racing – Earl Bamber/Alex Lynn/Richard Westbrook – 3:29.545

5. #7 Toyota GR010-Hybrid | Toyota Gazoo Racing – Mike Conway/Kamui Kobayashi/José María López – 03:29.624

The top times in the other three classes:

LMP2 | #63 ORECA 07-Gibson | Prema Racing – Doriane Pin/Daniil Kyvat/Mirko Bortolotti – 3:36.863

LMGTE Am | #74 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO | Kessel Racing – Kei Cozzolini/Yorikatsu Tsujiko/Naoki Yokonizo – 3:53.796

Innovative Car | #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 | Hendrick Motorsports – Jimmie Johnson/Mike Rockenfeller/Jenson Button – 3:51.904