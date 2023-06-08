Porsche edge Ferrari in FP2 at 24 Hours of Le Mans
Porsche topped the timesheets ahead of Ferrari in the second practice session ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
A final two-hour practice session, after qualifying for Hyperpole saw Ferrari lead a one-two, was for teams to drive in night-time conditions ahead of the famous endurance race.
The dream trio of Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button went fastest in the Innovative car class in their #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports.
FP2 results at 24 Hours of Le Mans
1. #6 Porsche 963 | Porsche Penske Motorsport – Kévin Estre/André Lotterer/Laurens Vanthoor – 3:28.878
2. #51 Ferrari 499P | Ferrari AF Corse – Alessandro Pier Guidi/James Calado/Antonio Giovinazzi – 3:29.225
3. #5 Porsche 963 | Porsche Penske Motorsport – Dane Cameron/Michael Christensen/Frédéric Makowiecki – 3:29.307
4. #2 Cadillac V-Series.R | Cadillac Racing – Earl Bamber/Alex Lynn/Richard Westbrook – 3:29.545
5. #7 Toyota GR010-Hybrid | Toyota Gazoo Racing – Mike Conway/Kamui Kobayashi/José María López – 03:29.624
The top times in the other three classes:
LMP2 | #63 ORECA 07-Gibson | Prema Racing – Doriane Pin/Daniil Kyvat/Mirko Bortolotti – 3:36.863
LMGTE Am | #74 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO | Kessel Racing – Kei Cozzolini/Yorikatsu Tsujiko/Naoki Yokonizo – 3:53.796
Innovative Car | #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 | Hendrick Motorsports – Jimmie Johnson/Mike Rockenfeller/Jenson Button – 3:51.904