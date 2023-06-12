How Michael Fassbender crashed out of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

On Sunday his running ended in a crash and an early retirement.

With 15 minutes remaining in his six-hour stint behind the wheel, Fassbender hit the barriers at the Porsche Curves.

His team, Proton Competition, said: “A few minutes before the end of his stint Michael Fassbender lost control of the car and went into the barrier with no chances to repair the damage.

“Le Mans was [not] kind to us this year!”

Fassbender was able to battle back to the pits, where his car was retired.

The two-time Oscar nominee made a high-profile debut in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022.

He crashed three times over that weekend, twice during the race itself, but still finished 51st out of 62 cars.

He has previously told Eurosport: "Acting is something that is my job.

"I'm more used to it and at home with it – it's like my natural office, but racing was always my first dream as a young boy."