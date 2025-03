IMSA: 2025 Sebring 12 Hours qualifying results

Dries Vanthoor put BMW on pole position for the second round of the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship at the Sebring International Raceway.

In a session red-flagged early by a stoppage for the Action Express Racing Cadillac, Vanthoor set a best time of 1m47.091s in the #24 RLL-entered BMW M Hybrid V8 to top the GTP class.

Tom Blomqvist qualified second in the #60 Meyer Shank Acura, ahead of a trio of Porsche 963s, led by the factory #7 car of Felipe Nasr.

In LMP2, Steven Thomas claimed pole posiiton in the #11 TDS Racing Oreca, while Ferrari took top honours in both GTD classes.