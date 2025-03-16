Nick Tandy makes history after winning the six biggest endurance races

Nicky Tandy has etched himself forever into the history books after completing the unofficial sextuple crown of endurance racing’s six biggest events.

Porsche factory driver Tandy completed the set after triumphing in Saturday’s Sebring 12 Hours with Felipe Nasr and Laurens Vanthoor in the #7 Penske 963 LMDh.

Tandy had already scored two GTLM class wins in a factory Porsche 911 RSR in 2018 and ‘19, but this year marked the first time he won the race outright. It was only his third appearance in the Florida classic in the flagship GTP class.

The Briton previously made headlines in January when he won the Daytona 24 Hours for the first time with Porsche and his latest success cements his status as the kind of endurance racing.

“I know, I know! I’m lost for words,” he said on the race broadcast minutes after the chequered flag. “Just mega job again, 1-2 finish.

“I think both cars spent the least amount of time on the pit road. We didn’t have to make that last stop. We could look down from our pit stand and see all the people down there.”

Tandy downplayed the importance of his role in Porsche’s perfect start to the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship, with the #7 crew winning the opening two rounds at Daytona and Sebring.

“It was a Porsche Penske-perfect run, like Daytona. The same again. We are in such a good situation,” he said.

“It’s mega. It’s just teamwork again, so many people involved, I’m just one of these people who get to talk to you guys. Two out of two!”

#7 Porsche Penske 963 © IMSA

Tandy has spent almost his entire racing career with Porsche, save for a two-year stint with Corvette between 2021-21 when he represented the General Motors brand in IMSA and the World Endurance Championship.

He secured Porsche’s first Le Mans 24 Hours victory in the LMP1 category in 2015, when he was paired with Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg and Earl Bamber in a third Porsche 919 Hybrid.

During the same year, Tandy, Patrick Pilet and Richard Lietz stunned the opposition to score an outright victory at Petit Le Mans in a Porsche GTLM car. The feat was comparable to the production-based McLaren F1 GTR winning at Le Mans in 1995 against much faster prototypes.

Three years later, he won the Nurburgring 24 Hours at the wheel of a Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R, sharing the car with Pilet, Lietz and Frederic Makowiecki.

In 2020, he added another major victory to his CV at the Spa 24 Hours, piloting Rowe Racing’s Porsche GT3 car to the top spot with Bamber and Vanthoor.

In January, he had already achieved a major feat by adding a Daytona triumph to his list of 24-hour race wins at Spa and Nurburgring.

With his latest success, he has now become the first driver in history to win the ‘big six’ of endurance racing overall: Le Mans, Daytona, Sebring, Nurburgring, Spa and Petit Le Mans.

Moreover, he is just the 10th driver to clinch the Triple Crown of endurance racing, which comprises Le Mans, Daytona and the Sebring enduros..